Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of February 2021 06:21:06 AM

Almost five years ago librsvg introduced Rust into its source code. Around the same time, Linux distributions started shipping the first versions of Firefox that also required Rust. I unashamedly wanted to ride that wave: distros would have to integrate a new language in their build infrastructure, or they would be left without Firefox. I was hoping that having a working Rust toolchain would make it easier for the rustified librsvg to get into distros.

Two years after that, someone from Debian complained that this made it hard or impossible to build librsvg (and all the software that depends on it, which is A Lot) on all the architectures that Debian builds on — specifically, on things like HP PA-RISC or Alpha, which even Debian marks as "discontinued" now.

Recently there was a similar kerfuffle, this time from someone from Gentoo, specifically about how Python's cryptography package now requires Rust. So, it doesn't build for platforms that Rust/LLVM don't support, like hppa, alpha, and Itanium. It also doesn't build for platforms for which there are no Rust packages from Gentoo yet (mips, s390x, riscv among them).