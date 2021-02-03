today's howtos
How to extract Tar GZ archives in Ubuntu [Guide]
Not all Linux programs come in DEB or RPM packages. Some programs are distributed to Linux users inside of Tar GZ archive files. These files are compressed and the user must manually extract the contents.
A whole lot of new Ubuntu users do not understand how to extract Tar GZ archives. As a result, many users give up on Tar GZ archives. This guide will show you various ways you can extract Tar GZ archive files on Ubuntu.
How to install Gimp in Ubuntu [Guide]
Are you using Ubuntu Linux and need to install the latest Gimp for photo editing or graphic work? Can’t figure out how to get the app working on your system? We can help! Follow along as we go over how to get Gimp working on Ubuntu!
Useful Tips & Tricks of Kubuntu KNotes
Kubuntu computer users benefit from its useful tool KNotes that is helpful to use everyday. For example, you can keep frequently used text in it and copy paste them quickly at any time you wish, such as chat group rules (including classrooms) and your online payment information. This is a list of tips and tricks using the sticky notes. Hope you will like it!
How to Install and Use PulseAudio-Equalizer on Linux Mint 20 – Linux Hint
The PulseAudio is an open-source volume control and audio effects tool. It allows us to control and tune the audio settings. The PulseAudio Equalizer has a multi-band interface. Therefore, you can easily adjust the slider when the audio is playing.
As PulseAudio is a popular open-source tool, it is included in Linux Mint 20 standard repositories installed from there. Moreover, it can also be installed on Linux Mint 20 from the external PPA repository.
This post explains the installation of PulseAudio-Equalizer on Linux Mint.
How to use arithmetic operations in bash
When you are writing a bash script, sometimes you may want to crunch numbers quickly inside the script. For example, you want to convert a unit of data you are working with, round a divided value to the nearest integer, increment a counter in simple loops, etc. Every programming language has built-in support for basic arithmetic operations against common data types. However, since bash is not a general-purpose programming language, but rather a command-line interpreter, it comes with limited support for arithmetic operations.
In this tutorial, I present tips on how to perform integer or floating point arithmetic operations in a bash shell script.
How to fix “bash: /usr/sbin/ifconfig: No such file or directory” on Linux – Linux Hint
You were trying to know the IP address of your Linux Operating System, and an error occurred with the message “bash: /usr/sbin/ifconfig: No such file or directory,” and that error has brought you here. Don’t worry; you are reading exactly the right post. But, the question arises that it was working before; what happened?
How to Install Git on Linux Mint 20 – Linux Hint
Git, developed by Linus Torvalds, is the most popular distributed system for version control. Git is a very efficient platform for open-source projects. Using Git, you can collaborate with the other developers, upload the new changes, keep track of the changes, and many more.
How To Install And Setup TinyProxy On Your Linux Server – Linux Hint
Tinyproxy is an HTTP/HTTPS Proxy. It is lightweight, fast, very easy to configure, and an open-source proxy service. Tinyproxy is configurable as a reverse proxy as well. It is good to be used as a small proxy with fewer system resources because it is very lightweight.
How to Enable Snap Applications Support in Linux Mint 20 (Recommended Method) – Linux Hint
Snap is a package manager for Linux-based distributions, and snaps refer to the application packages that are available for IoT, cloud, and desktop. Snaps are multi-platform, easy to install, secure, and dependency-free applications. One of the biggest advantages of snap applications is that they update automatically.
On Linux Mint 20, the snap support is disabled by default. There could be a situation that you are interested in installing any particular application, and the application version is only available from the snap application manager. In this situation, you will require to enable and install the snap-on Linux Mint 20.
How to Undelete Files in Ubuntu: 3 Tools for Linux Data Recovery | IT Pro
Here's how to undelete files in Ubuntu, although the tools and methods should work on any mainstream Linux distribution.
How to Use Two-Factor Authentication with Ubuntu
Over time, the traditional username and password authentication has proven inadequate in providing robust security to applications and systems. Usernames and passwords can easily be cracked using a plethora of hacking tools, leaving your system vulnerable to breaches. For this reason, any company or entity that takes security seriously needs to implement 2-Factor authentication.
Colloquially known as MFA (Multi-Factor Authentication), 2-Factor authentication provides an extra layer of security that requires users to provides certain details such as codes, or OTP (One Time Password) before or after authenticating with the usual username and password.
Nowadays multiple companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, and AWS, to mention a few provide users the choice of setting up MFA to further protect their accounts.
How to Run the Same Command Multiple Times in Linux – Linux Hint
When programming, you may encounter a situation in which you need to perform the same task multiple times. A simple solution is to manually repeat the process as many times as it is needed; however, it is not productive to do so. That is why the concept of loops was introduced to programming. The basic goal of a loop is to repeat a task several times, depending upon the value provided for the iterator and the termination condition of the loop. Loops allow programmers to avoid the hassle of repeating processes manually.
Suppose that there is a command that you wish to run multiple times. There are several important reasons that you might need to run a command repeatedly, so you want to be sure that a certain command produces the correct output every time it is executed. The more you run a command manually, the more certainty you will gain each time you run the command.
But how do you do this programmatically? Well, there are several methods that can be used to run the same command multiple times, as well as for verifying the output of the repeated command. This article shows you how to create a repeatable command using Linux Mint 20 as the host operating system.
Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps
Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.
Android Leftovers
Extending no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux to open source organizations
Today, we’re announcing a new, no-cost program tailored for the needs and requirements of projects, foundations and more: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Open Source Infrastructure. Joining a growing set of no-cost and low-cost programs, RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure provides a simpler, clearer and documented process for projects, communities, standards bodies and other not-for-profit software groups engaged with open source to gain access to RHEL subscriptions. While we plan to continue to refine this latest program, we wanted to outline what is available now for interested parties. Also: Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
Xubuntu 21.04 Progress Update
Today, February 25, 2021 marks Feature Freeze for the Ubuntu 21.04 release schedule. At this point, we stop introducing new features and packages and start to focus on testing and bug fixes. Feature Freeze also marks Debian Import Freeze, which means that packages we have in common with Debian will no longer automatically sync to Xubuntu for the rest of the cycle. This makes it a great time to update you on the goings-on in Xubuntu 21.04. So far, we have a pretty impressive list of changes, both technical and user-facing.
