Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 25th of February 2021 06:38:55 AM

Filed under

The popularity of Linux has been able to replace Windows at many workplaces, and the same scenario was also reported for personal users. Hence many popular apps from various platforms such as Android and Windows are being integrated into Linux and its distros.

Business emails/chats are also being replaced by instant messaging and communication apps as they provide more options to share files, photos, and videos, making the whole process easier. It would be great to use messaging apps on the Linux desktop that we use on our mobile devices. According to your mood, apps like these give you the flexibility to use the messaging app wherever you want.

This pandemic also taught us the importance of messaging and communication apps because these apps made it possible for many businesses to run smoothly in the time of crisis. So, in this article, we’re going to have a look at the best messaging and communication apps for Ubuntu.