Christian Hergert: Sysprof and Podman
With the advent of immutable/re-provisional/read-only operating systems like Fedora’s Silverblue, people will be doing a lot more computing inside of containers on their desktops (as if they’re not already).
When you want to profile an entire system with tools like perf this can be problematic because the files that are mapped into memory could be coming from strange places like FUSE. In particular, fuse-overlayfs.
There doesn’t seem to be a good way to decode all this indirection which means in Sysprof, we’ve had broken ELF symbol decoding for your things running inside of podman containers (such as Fedora’s toolbox). For those of us who have to develop inside those containers, that can really be a drag.
The problem at the core is that Sysprof (and presumably other perf-based tooling) would think a file was mapped from somewhere like /usr/lib64/libglib-2.0.so according to the /proc/$pid/maps. Usually we translate that using /proc/$pid/mountinfo to the real mount or subvolume. But if fuse-overlayfs is in the picture, you don’t get any insight into that. When symbols are decoded, it looks at the host’s /usr/lib/libglib-2.0.so and finds an inode mismatch at which point it will stop trying to decode the instruction address.
Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps
Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.
Android Leftovers
Extending no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux to open source organizations
Today, we’re announcing a new, no-cost program tailored for the needs and requirements of projects, foundations and more: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Open Source Infrastructure. Joining a growing set of no-cost and low-cost programs, RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure provides a simpler, clearer and documented process for projects, communities, standards bodies and other not-for-profit software groups engaged with open source to gain access to RHEL subscriptions. While we plan to continue to refine this latest program, we wanted to outline what is available now for interested parties. Also: Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
Xubuntu 21.04 Progress Update
Today, February 25, 2021 marks Feature Freeze for the Ubuntu 21.04 release schedule. At this point, we stop introducing new features and packages and start to focus on testing and bug fixes. Feature Freeze also marks Debian Import Freeze, which means that packages we have in common with Debian will no longer automatically sync to Xubuntu for the rest of the cycle. This makes it a great time to update you on the goings-on in Xubuntu 21.04. So far, we have a pretty impressive list of changes, both technical and user-facing.
