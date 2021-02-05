Android Leftovers
Android 12's audio-coupled haptic effect is even cooler than it sounds
Android 12 Developer Preview 1: Hands-on w/ more features - 9to5Google
Android 12 developer preview bolsters privacy, user experience | InfoWorld
Android 12 has the ultimate feature for mobile gaming | T3
Android 12 may add custom lock screen clocks on Google Pixel phones
Google announces a bunch of new features coming to Android before version 12
Google is making a few Android experiments official today
Google Announces New Features For Older Android Phones
Google just announced exciting new features coming to older Android versions – BGR
Google Maps dark theme for Android officially announced - 9to5Google
Google Maps finally rolls out dark mode on Android - The Verge
Google Maps Dark Mode for Android Users Starts Rolling Out Globally | Technology News
Google Maps now has a dark mode on Android
Google Maps rolls out dark mode on Android | Technology
Google Maps for Android officially gets dark mode support | Ars Technica
Google Maps on Android finally gets new look but iPhone users miss out | Express.co.uk
Google adds Password Checkup to Android | PCWorld
Google's latest Android update will alert you if your passwords are hacked | TechRadar
Google's Android latest update will let you secure passwords, schedule text message and more
Google enables Password Checkup on Android, launches five usability features - GSMArena.com news
Google’s Password Checkup tool rolling out to Android devices | WeLiveSecurity
How Google's New Password Checkup Feature Helps Protect Android Users
Google to release Android password check, messaging features
Android is integrating Chrome's Password Checkup tool
TechCrunch is now a part of Verizon Media
Android users now have an easy way to check the security of their passwords | Ars Technica
Android Can Now Check Whether Your Passwords Have Been Compromised
Android updates TalkBack screen reader with new voice commands, language options - CNET
Google's Android Jetpack Compose is now in beta - Neowin
Jetpack Compose enters beta, makes Android UI dev easier - 9to5Google
Android Jetpack Compose is Now Available in Beta - Thurrott.com
Android devs can win Pixel 5 in Jetpack Compose challenge - 9to5Google
Major Android feature drop brings Maps, Auto, Assistant and password boosts | Trusted Reviews
6 new Android features: Schedule text messages, Dark Mode on Google Maps and more - CNET
Android users are set to get these 6 new features soon | Gadgets Now
New features coming to Android
These new and useful Android features are heading your way - PhoneArena
Android just stole Chrome's most useful feature — how to enable it now | Tom's Guide
Android just got 6 big upgrades — how to try them now | Tom's Guide
How to Add Multiple Google Accounts on Android
How to schedule texts on Android
Nokia 5.4 and 8.3 5G are now Android Enterprise Recommended
Android Enterprise Recommended welcomes new Nokia devices and so does ioXt Alliance | Nokiamob
Android Auto update includes car games and split-screen function - Roadshow
Best tablets 2021 – from Android to Apple, these tablets are the best in the UK | Wigan Today
5 Best Android Tablets 2021 | The Strategist | New York Magazine
Best Android smartwatch in 2021 - CNET
Amazon’s IMDb TV Launches On Chromecast, Soon To Hit Android TV Devices In U.S. – Deadline
YouTube Music for Android update brings an important basic feature - PhoneArena
Netflix will now download shows to your Android phone without asking | Express.co.uk
Qualcomm and Lofelt teaming up to improve Android haptics | The Burn-In
Android app with one billion downloads releases crucial patch | Express.co.uk
Blender 2.92 Adds a Brand-New Workflow for Editing Meshes, New Physics Simulation Methods
Blender 2.92 is here three months after Blender 2.91 as a major update that introduces a completely new workflow for editing meshes, the ability to create your own custom modifiers, a new option in the Grab tool to shape silhouettes, a new Elastic Snake mode that lets you deform a mesh using a kelvinlet, as well as Mesh Fairing to let you visually remove parts of your mesh. Also new in this release is the ability to allow inverting of the Erase Displacement mesh filter, a new Paint Studio Light preset, Sculpt session stats, Face Set Edit delete Geometry operation, Plane deformation fall-off for the Grab tool, the ability to edit Grease Pencil strokes as curves, support for image sequences in the Trace Image feature, and support for interactively creating primitives with just two clicks.
Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps
Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.
Android Leftovers
Extending no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux to open source organizations
Today, we’re announcing a new, no-cost program tailored for the needs and requirements of projects, foundations and more: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Open Source Infrastructure. Joining a growing set of no-cost and low-cost programs, RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure provides a simpler, clearer and documented process for projects, communities, standards bodies and other not-for-profit software groups engaged with open source to gain access to RHEL subscriptions. While we plan to continue to refine this latest program, we wanted to outline what is available now for interested parties. Also: Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
