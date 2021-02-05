It’s been about a year since our last update about debuginfod, an HTTP file server that serves debugging resources to debugger-like tools. Since then, we’ve been busy integrating clients across a range of developer tools and improving the server’s available metrics. This article covers the features and improvements we’ve added to debuginfod since our last update. [...] Debuginfod is a part of the elfutils project. Tools that already use elfutils to find or analyze debugging resources automatically inherit debuginfod support. Tools like Systemtap, Libabigail, and dwgrep all inherit debuginfod this way. In Systemtap, for example, debuginfod offers new ways to specify which processes to probe. Previously, if you wanted to explore a running user process, you would have to provide either a process identifier (PID) or the executable path. With debuginfod, Systemtap can probe processes according to build-id, as well. So, it is possible to investigate specific versions of a binary independently from the location of the corresponding executable file. Debuginfod includes a client library (libdebuginfod) that lets other tools easily query debuginfod servers for source files, executables, and of course, debuginfo—generally, DWARF (debugging with attributed record format) debuginfo. Since last year, a variety of developer tools have integrated debuginfod clients. As of version 2.34, Binutils includes debuginfod support for its components that use separate debuginfo (readelf and objdump). Starting in version 9.03, the Annobin project contains debuginfod support for fetching separate debuginfo files, and support for Dyninst is planned in version 10.3.