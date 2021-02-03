Blender 2.92 Adds a Brand-New Workflow for Editing Meshes, New Physics Simulation Methods Blender 2.92 is here three months after Blender 2.91 as a major update that introduces a completely new workflow for editing meshes, the ability to create your own custom modifiers, a new option in the Grab tool to shape silhouettes, a new Elastic Snake mode that lets you deform a mesh using a kelvinlet, as well as Mesh Fairing to let you visually remove parts of your mesh. Also new in this release is the ability to allow inverting of the Erase Displacement mesh filter, a new Paint Studio Light preset, Sculpt session stats, Face Set Edit delete Geometry operation, Plane deformation fall-off for the Grab tool, the ability to edit Grease Pencil strokes as curves, support for image sequences in the Trace Image feature, and support for interactively creating primitives with just two clicks.

Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.