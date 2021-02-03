Language Selection

Blender 2.92 Adds a Brand-New Workflow for Editing Meshes, New Physics Simulation Methods

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Thursday 25th of February 2021 06:08:57 PM Filed under
Software

Blender 2.92 is here three months after Blender 2.91 as a major update that introduces a completely new workflow for editing meshes, the ability to create your own custom modifiers, a new option in the Grab tool to shape silhouettes, a new Elastic Snake mode that lets you deform a mesh using a kelvinlet, as well as Mesh Fairing to let you visually remove parts of your mesh.

Also new in this release is the ability to allow inverting of the Erase Displacement mesh filter, a new Paint Studio Light preset, Sculpt session stats, Face Set Edit delete Geometry operation, Plane deformation fall-off for the Grab tool, the ability to edit Grease Pencil strokes as curves, support for image sequences in the Trace Image feature, and support for interactively creating primitives with just two clicks.

Blender 2.92 Adds a Brand-New Workflow for Editing Meshes, New Physics Simulation Methods

