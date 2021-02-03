Games: Valve, Skullgirls, Top 7 Predictions for Linux Gaming in 2021, and New Record
Valve launch a Beta for Remote Play Together - Invite Anyone, no Steam account needed
The invites work through the Steam Link app, which has one big caveat at the moment: Valve doesn't currently support a normal Linux desktop with it.
Hadean Tactics, a realtime auto-battler with deck building, launches today | GamingOnLinux
What happens when Slay the Spire has a baby with DOTA Underlords? We're about to find out in Hadean Tactics. Ready to launch later today into Early Access, Hadean Tactics is a fascinating mash up of roguelite auto-battler, and deck builder. You take on the role of the Inquisitor, aiming to vanquish the six wings of Hell.
Core gameplay follows the DOTA Underlords mechanic of placing your units on a grid-based battlefield, then watching them choose their targets and pound away, dealing damage according to their DPS (damage per second) stat, and special abilities which are powered by mana. All very familiar so far.
What sets Hadean Tactics out from that setting is that the frenetic action is paused every 7 seconds and you’re dropped into a Slay the Spire mechanic. You’re issued with 3 energy and five cards are drawn from your deck. Most cards cost at least one energy to use, and how you play them will affect the ongoing battle when you “end turn”, having played your cards.
Gloomy and tough arena shooter Devil Daggers gets a 5 year anniversary update | GamingOnLinux
Devil Daggers is really something else and I fear for my free time again, as the recent 5 year anniversary update is a great reminder that it begs to be played.
It's a high-score chasing arena shooter, inspired by 1990s FPS and arcade games. You get dumped into a small and dark arena to face off against never-ending waves of demons armed with only your magic dagger and quick movement. You just fight to survive as long as you can and see if you can beat your friends and the world on the leaderboards.
Linux support for Skullgirls to continue, everyone upgraded to Skullgirls 2nd Encore free | GamingOnLinux
Quite a bit of ground to cover on the popular fighting game Skullgirls, now that the dust has settled with Lab Zero Games imploding and Hidden Variable Studios / Autumn Games taking back control.
Firstly, there's no longer a 2nd Encore Upgrade. Instead, everyone has been upgraded to that edition with all previous DLC being bundled into the main game as a free upgrade. Why?
Top 7 Predictions for Linux Gaming in 2021 - Boiling Steam
Following yesterday’s piece about predictions for 2021 for the world of Linux Gaming, let’s have a second look by combining the predictions of all people involved in order to get a better picture. After all, if the wisdom of crowds holds true, the more often a prediction is made, the more likely it is to be correct (as long as the predictions are made independently).
Valheim still growing with 4 million sales, hits top 5 of most played games on Steam ever | GamingOnLinux
Valheim Valheim Valheim, it's all we've been hearing lately. We're guilty of it, other websites and content creators have covered it a lot and so expectedly it's hit new highs again.
Less than one month since entering Early Access, Iron Gate AB and Coffee Stain Publishing have announced they've managed to sell 4 million copies. Not only that, Valheim managed to hit over 500,000 players online at the same time on February 21, which means more people were in game than there were actual Vikings in human history. A more modern detail is that it makes Valheim now on the top 5 of most played games on Steam — ever.
Other fun details include the game being played for "a combined total of 10,000 years" and it continues to climb the Steam Top 250 leaderboard for the best reviewed games of all time and they've hit over 92,000 reviews on Steam.
Blender 2.92 Adds a Brand-New Workflow for Editing Meshes, New Physics Simulation Methods
Blender 2.92 is here three months after Blender 2.91 as a major update that introduces a completely new workflow for editing meshes, the ability to create your own custom modifiers, a new option in the Grab tool to shape silhouettes, a new Elastic Snake mode that lets you deform a mesh using a kelvinlet, as well as Mesh Fairing to let you visually remove parts of your mesh. Also new in this release is the ability to allow inverting of the Erase Displacement mesh filter, a new Paint Studio Light preset, Sculpt session stats, Face Set Edit delete Geometry operation, Plane deformation fall-off for the Grab tool, the ability to edit Grease Pencil strokes as curves, support for image sequences in the Trace Image feature, and support for interactively creating primitives with just two clicks.
Xubuntu 21.04 to Ship with Xfce 4.16, Ayatana Indicators, and New Apps
Xubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) promises the be an awesome release, shipping with the latest and greatest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment by default, which is already a huge change in the upcoming release since it adds numerous new features and enhancements, including a new look and feel. Moreover, Xubuntu 21.04 will feature many internal and visual changes to enable mouse cursor support for Snap apps, support for smaller screens like those of mobile phones, window focus support for the PulseAudio plugin, a new “Sound” entry in the Settings Manager, and Xfce Terminal featured in the menu.
Android Leftovers
Extending no-cost Red Hat Enterprise Linux to open source organizations
Today, we’re announcing a new, no-cost program tailored for the needs and requirements of projects, foundations and more: Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for Open Source Infrastructure. Joining a growing set of no-cost and low-cost programs, RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure provides a simpler, clearer and documented process for projects, communities, standards bodies and other not-for-profit software groups engaged with open source to gain access to RHEL subscriptions. While we plan to continue to refine this latest program, we wanted to outline what is available now for interested parties. Also: Red Hat Announces Free "RHEL For Open-Source Infrastructure"
