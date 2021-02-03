today's howtos
-
How to Install the Latest MySQL 8 in Ubuntu
MySQL is a relational database system owned by Oracle Corporation and it has been a part of the Ubuntu repositories right from its earlier versions. The release cycles of Ubuntu and MySQL do not exactly match; hence in some older Ubuntu versions, the latest MySQL version will not be available in the repository.
Today, we will see how to install and configure the latest MySQL 8 on Ubuntu.
-
How To Install VMware Workstation Player on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Workstation Player on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, VMware Workstation Player is a desktop virtualization program that allows you to run multiple, isolated working strategies on an unmarried machine. With VMware Player, you can create and run your personal virtual machines and evaluate software dispensed as a virtual appliance from many program vendors accessible from VMware’s Solution Exchange.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of VMware Player on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to use the Linux anacron command | Opensource.com
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Automation is one of the best reasons to use Linux.
One of my favorite things about Linux is its willingness to do work for me. Instead of performing repetitive tasks that eat up my time, or are prone to error, or that I'm likely to forget, I schedule Linux to do them for me.
-
2 Ways to Upgrade Nextcloud [Command-Line & GUI]
It’s important to keep your Nextcloud server up to date with the latest security and bug fixes. This tutorial is going to show you how to upgrade NextCloud using the updater app, which automates many steps of a manual upgrade.
-
How To Install Signal Desktop on Ubuntu 20.04
Signal is an popular messaging application as an alternative of WhatsApp. It is available as Desktop application for Windows, Linux and macOS systems.
In order to your Signal desktop application, You must have signup for Signal application with your mobile number. To create new account, install Signal application on your Android or iOS device and create new account.
This tutorial help you to how to install Signal desktop on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux system.
-
Install and Use Guacamole Remote Desktop on CentOS 8
Apache Guacamole is a free, open-source, web-based, and clientless remote desktop application that supports standard protocols like VNC, RDP, and SSH. It allows you to access Linux and Windows PC from a web browser via RDP, SSH, or VNC. It is clientless so you don't need to install any plugins or client software. It is made from two components Guacamole Server and Guacamole Client. Guacamole server provides server-side and native components required to connect to remote PC while Guacamole client is an HTML 5 web application used to connect to the remote PC.
-
How to use Virt-Manager GUI to manage Multipass Ubuntu VMs
Virt Manager by RedHat is a popular graphical application developed to manage Virtual Machines running on the KVM hypervisor. Here we will learn the process to install it on Ubuntu 20.04 TLS Linux for managing Multipass VMs.
The Virtual Machine Manager also called virt-manager or VMM for short offers a uniform user interface for creating and managing virtual machines. VMM is based on libvirt, i.e the virtualization solutions that libvirt also supports are supported. These include QEMU, KVM, and Xen, but not VirtualBox or VMware Player.
VMM offers both a graphical user interface and several command-line programs. VMM is written entirely in Python.
-
How to install Qemu/KVM and Virt-Manager GUI on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
When it comes to running virtual machines on home Linux systems or for personal use most of us either go for VirtualBox or Vmware workstation player, however, there is more best option i.e KVM/Qemu. Qemu and KVM both are open source platforms for performing virtualization on Linux platforms. KVM stands for Kernel Virtual Machine, where QEMU is an emulator that can also be used as a virtualizer with the help of KVM to provide a native speed by accessing Intel VT-x or AMD V technology of modern processors.
KVM is a virtualization module that can easily be installed in any Linux kernel to allow it to function as a type 2 hypervisor.
Thus, the installation of KVM becomes a lot easier, we only need a Linux-based system such as Ubuntu and a processor with intel-v / VT-x or AMD-v support. All new processors have this instruction set extension. Only the small processors, such as the Atom from Intel, or very old processors may lack this feature.
-
How the oc debug command works in OpenShift | Enable Sysadmin
Try a new way to connect to and debug your Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform cluster nodes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1037 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RPi CM4 and Pico
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
The Innovation Lab: A Space for Creative Learning
The reason why we use System76 to power all the computers in the space is because I’m a big supporter of Linux in general, and System76 has been really consistent and helpful. I think the openness of System76 definitely gives the students the ability to experiment and the freedom to break stuff in a creative environment, without being too constrained by proprietary software. Also: Activate Linux on Your Chromebook
GNOME Foundation and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 54 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 6 min ago
11 hours 33 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
14 hours 51 min ago