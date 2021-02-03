IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
3 solid self-review tips for sysadmins | Enable Sysadmin
At every job I’ve held, the general opinion about self-reviews tends to fall into one of two categories. Either employees view them as arduous and frustrating or they simply don’t care about them. However, I believe that a well-written self-review can help you accelerate your career, whether your goal is a raise, a promotion, or merely some well-deserved recognition for your efforts. In this article, I’ll discuss my approach to performance reviews. While there is no one-size-fits-all strategy, this approach has served me well through several organizations and positions.
Red Hat OpenShift drives a strong 5G open RAN ecosystem
As the telecommunications industry ramps up its evolution towards cloud-native architectures and containers, communications service providers (CSPs) are working to scale their networks to support increased demand. In this effort, open radio access network (RAN) solutions offer standardized disaggregation of the RAN, decoupling hardware and software, to give CSPs more freedom of choice. Many organizations are looking to implement a container platform like Red Hat OpenShift that is ready to take on the intensive demands of this evolution for their RAN and for new 5G use cases, such as network slicing, IoT and industrial IoT. Moving to a cloud-native platform creates the opportunity for many of them to work with new suppliers, boost innovation and better differentiate using new operating models.
Red Hat is excited to play a key role in this transformation. Last year, we shared the news of our expanded collaboration with Altiostar to develop an infrastructure and workload automation framework for a container-based RAN reference architecture that allows a consistent approach to a disaggregated RAN for both our customer and partner ecosystem. We’re now excited to build on this momentum by extending our architecture in collaboration with Mavenir, to transform mobile network infrastructures.
AIOps vs. MLOps: What's the difference?
In late 2019, O'Reilly hosted a survey on artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the enterprise. The survey broke respondents into two stages of adoption: Mature and Evaluation.
When asked what's holding back their AI adoption, those in the latter category most often cited company culture. Trouble identifying good use cases for AI wasn't far behind.
Debuginfod project update: New clients and metrics - Red Hat Developer
It’s been about a year since our last update about debuginfod, an HTTP file server that serves debugging resources to debugger-like tools. Since then, we’ve been busy integrating clients across a range of developer tools and improving the server’s available metrics. This article covers the features and improvements we’ve added to debuginfod since our last update.
[...]
Debuginfod is a part of the elfutils project. Tools that already use elfutils to find or analyze debugging resources automatically inherit debuginfod support. Tools like Systemtap, Libabigail, and dwgrep all inherit debuginfod this way. In Systemtap, for example, debuginfod offers new ways to specify which processes to probe. Previously, if you wanted to explore a running user process, you would have to provide either a process identifier (PID) or the executable path. With debuginfod, Systemtap can probe processes according to build-id, as well. So, it is possible to investigate specific versions of a binary independently from the location of the corresponding executable file.
Debuginfod includes a client library (libdebuginfod) that lets other tools easily query debuginfod servers for source files, executables, and of course, debuginfo—generally, DWARF (debugging with attributed record format) debuginfo. Since last year, a variety of developer tools have integrated debuginfod clients. As of version 2.34, Binutils includes debuginfod support for its components that use separate debuginfo (readelf and objdump). Starting in version 9.03, the Annobin project contains debuginfod support for fetching separate debuginfo files, and support for Dyninst is planned in version 10.3.
Fedora Community Blog: A sneak peek at Fedora Zine
So my Outreachy internship is winding to a close, as is the creation of the first-ever edition of our very own Fedora Zine!
It has been a crazy journey so far and I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this awesome project, especially getting to see and work with all of these great submissions from the community. I have learned so much; from how to balance my design visually, how to pair fonts and use other typographic effects, how to use guides for a perfectly aligned design and also that you should read your printing specs very, very carefully before getting to work on a project.
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RPi CM4 and Pico
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
The Innovation Lab: A Space for Creative Learning
The reason why we use System76 to power all the computers in the space is because I’m a big supporter of Linux in general, and System76 has been really consistent and helpful. I think the openness of System76 definitely gives the students the ability to experiment and the freedom to break stuff in a creative environment, without being too constrained by proprietary software. Also: Activate Linux on Your Chromebook
GNOME Foundation and Linux Foundation Leftovers
