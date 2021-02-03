Graphics: AMD, NVIDIA, and Microsoft's "Embrace"
AMD Radeon "Aldebaran" GPU Support Published For Next-Gen CDNA - Phoronix
Last week I noted "GFX90A" appearing in the AMD LLVM back-end and now the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver patches have appeared for "Aldebaran" that appear to be the codename for the next-generation CDNA part making use of GFX90A.
A set of 159 patches were just posted today for the Radeon Aldebaran enablement. The kernel patches indeed confirm this being GFX9 / GFX90A, putting it as CDNA rather than Navi/RDNA as is the case with GFX10. Aldebaran is likely the successor to the Radeon Instinct MI100. Other takeaways and signs of Aldebaran being the Arcturus (MI100) successor include XGMI support, among other features aligning it for HPC like RAS and watchdog support.
Most exciting with GFX90A that we have seen is it will support full-rate FP64. Aldebaran has VCN 2.6 video encode capabilities.
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.4 Brings More Performance Tuning - Phoronix
AMD has released AMDVLK 2021.Q1.4 as their newest snapshot of this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems.
AMDVLK 2021.Q1.4 is quite a small release with updating against the Vulkan 1.2.169 header files and then more performance tuning for the game Mad Max. That's it in terms of official changes.
NVIDIA 460.56 Linux Driver Released With GeForce RTX 3060 Support - Phoronix
NVIDIA has updated their 460 series Linux driver to provide launch-day support for the GeForce RTX 3060.
The GeForce RTX 3060 is launching today -- assuming you can find one in stock. The RTX 3060 features 3584 CUDA cores, 1.78GHz base clock, and 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. We have not been provided with any review sample and as such no Linux benchmarks today -- at least there are the RTX 3060 Ti Linux benchmarks for those interested.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 goes out today, new Linux driver released
For the release of the hardware, it's probably going to be another "paper launch" as we fully expect stock of the GeForce RTX 3060 from NVIDIA to sell out pretty darn quickly just like all the other releases have done so. Thanks in part to high demand and scalpers continuing to buy up as much as they can to sell on for a profit - amongst other things. However, NVIDIA are trying to cut down on crypto miners using standard GPUs by limiting the hash rate of the cards through a mix of a "secure handshake between the driver, the RTX 3060 silicon, and the BIOS (firmware) that prevents removal of the hash rate limiter" (source) plus dedicated cards for miners. So hopefully in future we will see more cards available for standard consumers and gamers.
Lavapipe CPU-Based Vulkan Ported To Windows - Phoronix
Getting this software-based Vulkan implementation working on Windows also included implementing the Windows Vulkan windowing subsystem integration (WSI) as the first Mesa Vulkan driver running on Windows (still out-of-tree is also the work getting RADV on Windows).
The Innovation Lab: A Space for Creative Learning
The reason why we use System76 to power all the computers in the space is because I’m a big supporter of Linux in general, and System76 has been really consistent and helpful. I think the openness of System76 definitely gives the students the ability to experiment and the freedom to break stuff in a creative environment, without being too constrained by proprietary software. Also: Activate Linux on Your Chromebook
