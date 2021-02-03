Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RPi CM4 and Pico
Arduino Oplà IoT Kit was launched last fall as the first open programmable IoT platform from the company. The kit included everything you need to create your own IoT devices with MKR IoT carrier with a 1.3-inch OLED color display, environmental sensors, capacitive touch buttons, Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 board, external PIR motion and moisture sensors, a circular plastic enclosure, and various cables.
Oratek’s $110 “Tofu” carrier for the RPi CM4 is equipped with GbE with PoE, HDMI, 3x USB, Type-C, MIPI DSI- and CSI, 7.5-28VDC input, and M.2 with micro-SIM and NVMe support.
The Oct. 2020 launch of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which lacks pin compatibility with the RPi CM3, has attracted a new wave of companies selling carrier board alternatives to the official $35 carrier. The latest is Switzerland based Oratek, which has opened pre-orders for a Tofu board for 99 Swiss Francs (about $110), with shipments due in mid-March. The board ships with schematics, mechanical drawings, a STEP file, and other open hardware resources.
Developers who have one of Raspberry Pi's latest gadgets, the Pi Pico, have a newly ported potential operating system to work with called Fuzix, a Unix-like OS for small things.
"So you can now run Unix on a $4 microcontroller," said Raspberry Pi in its blog post about the project.
Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenShift 4.7, the latest version of the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Designed to simplify and accelerate application modernization, the latest version of Red Hat OpenShift is based on Kubernetes 1.20 and helps remove the strain on IT teams as they seek to unite traditional applications with cloud-native. All of these new capabilities are built on the consistent platform that Red Hat OpenShift provides across the open hybrid cloud.
Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.
Kubernetes is great for managing containers. But, as popular as containers are, we're still running a lot of applications on virtual machines (VM). Wouldn't it be nice if you could use Kubernetes to orchestrate both your containers and VMs? Red Hat certainly thinks so, and with the release of Red Hat OpenShift 4.7, you can use their Kubernetes distribution to manage both your older mission-critical and newer cloud-native applications.
RPM of QElectroTech version 0.80, an application to design electric diagrams, are available in remi for Fedora and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8.
A bit more than 1 year after the version 0.70 release, the project have just released a new major version of their electric diagrams editor.
The Innovation Lab: A Space for Creative Learning
The reason why we use System76 to power all the computers in the space is because I’m a big supporter of Linux in general, and System76 has been really consistent and helpful. I think the openness of System76 definitely gives the students the ability to experiment and the freedom to break stuff in a creative environment, without being too constrained by proprietary software.
Also: Activate Linux on Your Chromebook
GNOME Foundation and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Anyone looking to test the beta for the upcoming GNOME 40 release can now do so.
On the heels of the alpha release of GNOME 40, the developers have announced the availability of the beta, which includes a number of improvements and bug fixes.
Of course, the biggest change to GNOME is the new horizontal Activities Overview, which makes for a much-improved workflow on the desktop. With the desktops residing at the top of the Overview, it is now easier to drag and drop an application to the specific desktop you want. It’s far more intuitive and efficient. This new layout also improves usage with touch screen navigation and faster overall performance.
Another hotly anticipated change comes by way of how multi-monitor support will work with the new horizontal Activities Overview. GNOME 40 will default to only showing workspaces on the primary display, with the top bar and the Activities Overview on both displays.
Teams working with FinOps, the field of cloud financial management, are expected to grow 40% in 2021 according to a new report from the FinOps Foundation, a Linux Foundation non-profit trade association focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards. The survey of over 800 FinOps practitioners – with a collective $30+ billion in annual cloud spend – underscores the need for more education around how to manage cloud finances.
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Networking, the umbrella organization fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire open networking stack, and LF Edge, the umbrella organization building an open source framework for the edge, announced today the speaker line-up for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum. The schedule can be viewed here and the speaker details can be viewed here.
Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF) is a special edition of Open Networking & Edge Summit, the industry’s premier open networking & edge event, gathering senior technologists and executive leaders from enterprises, telecoms and cloud providers for timely discussions on the state of the industry, imminent priorities and insights into Service Provider, Cloud, Enterprise Networking, and Edge/IOT requirements.
