How to check memory utilization in Linux
How do I check memory utilization in Linux using command-line and GUI options?The post How to check memory utilization in Linux appeared first on nixCraft.
ZimbraLogHostname is not configured - error
Enabling other users to login from the xscreensaver lockscreen in Lubuntu 20.10 | Fitzcarraldo's Blog
If Lubuntu 20.10 suspends to RAM, xscreensaver displays a lockscreen with login window when the system resumes. However, LXQt and SDDM currently do not provide a ‘Switch User’ option, so, if you are not the currently logged-in user and you do not know that user’s password, you will be stuck on the xscreensaver lockscreen. If you click on ‘New Login’ in the xscreensaver window, a message similar to the following is displayed and there is no way for a different user to login...
How to install OpenTTD on Linux Mint 20.1 - based on Transport Tycoon Deluxe - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install OpenTTD on Linux Mint 20.1.
5 quick ways to kill a process in Linux | FOSS Linux
inux Operating System provides several ways of terminating a Linux operating system process. The obvious way to stop a program is by clicking the X button in the top left or right corner. But there are myriad other ways to kill a process; we are here to discuss the other efficient ways.
How to use EA Origin on Linux
Electronic Arts distributes its video games through Origin, a DRM gaming platform similar to Steam. Sadly, it hasn’t ever had a Linux release, and it doesn’t appear that EA will ever put it on the platform. However, it is possible to install the Windows version on Linux with Lutris. Here’s how to do it.
How to install Gparted partition editor on Linux
The Gparted partition editor is a powerful tool for Linux users. With it, users are able to create new hard drive partitions, edit filesystem boot flags, reformat partitions, and more. Here’s how to install the Gparted app on Linux.
How to Update Ubuntu, Linux Mint, or Elementary OS via the Desktop
As a Linux user, you certainly don't want to miss out on any updates keeping you secure and on the cutting edge. To make that easy, we'll learn today how to update Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and Elementary OS without messing around in the terminal.
How to disable and enable a touch screen on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to disable and enable a touch screen on your Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
