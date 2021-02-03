Language Selection

today's leftovers

Friday 26th of February 2021 01:32:41 AM
HowTos
  • Custom when | Playing Perl 6 b6xA Raku

    I didn’t quite like the syntax of using match in the last post. The commas in the list of its arguments looked strangely out of place. Maybe because my eyes are used to a given block. Sleeping over it helped.

  • Delete The Code

    For a long time, I’ve tried very, very, very, very hard to work around problems with NIR variables when it comes to UBOs and SSBOs.

    Really, I have.

    But the bottom line is that, at least for gallium-based drivers, they’re unusable. They’re so unreliable that it’s only by sheer luck (and a considerable amount of it) that zink has worked at all until this point.

  • Mariuz's Blog: Firebird 3.0 Language Reference (English) Released

    The Firebird Documentation Team is proud to announce the first release of the English Firebird 3.0 Language Reference (HTML, PDF). You can also find it on the Documentation page. This new Language Reference covers all SQL syntax of Firebird 3.0.

    The new English Firebird 3.0 Language Reference is based in part on the Russian Firebird 3.0 Language Reference, but is not a direct translation (though we thankfully copied parts of it). Work has also been started on the Firebird 4.0 Language Reference.

  • Brave web browser 1.17.3 review

    Nobody likes ads, but they’re unfortunately central to today’s revenue models, so we’d rather see ones that directly fund creators and projects rather than horrible advertising networks.

    Brave uses its own Privacy-Preserving Product Analytics (P3A) to target ads and avoid the tracking associated with other services. Brave’s ad network returns 70 per cent of its revenue to users, so this is anything but a money grab. It seems a little cheeky to block a webpage’s own ads only to run your own, but we like cheeky.

    We found casual browsing to be snappy with Brave and struggled to find any site (that’s worth your time) that required the adblocker to be disabled. Even our sister site and ad haven TechRadar didn’t bat (no pun intended) an eyelid.

    The ad-blocking engine is written in Rust and hardware acceleration is enabled by default. If you browse to brave://gpu you can see what features are enabled.

    We were pleased to see that installing Brave on our Pop-powered Dell XPS 13 gave us WebGL2 rendering out of the box. To get accelerated video decoding to work we had to enable an experimental flag, but then it worked just fine.

  • Snapcraft Clinic

    At work we have a forum where developers can discuss packaging Linux applications, specifically as snaps. Sometimes developers just want to pair through a problem to get it either resolved for themselves, or for whatever is blocking to be handed off to the right people.

    One strategy for supporting developers we found effective was via regular live video conference. So last year we started the Snapcraft Clinic. On a semi-regular basis we dedicate time to join with anyone who has technical issues with snapping, to help them.

  • Public Cloud Image Change Information

    With the last push of our Public Cloud images we also enabled the publishing of image change information. We’ve had numerous requests to make change data available when images get published and we are happy to share that this data is now available.

  • ut2004 – players vs (more) bots (than players)

    of course a bit more game physics as with the source2 (half life 2) engine would have been nice… but still… overall one of the best games ever X-D (the internet connection of course needs to be fast and it is best to run dedicated (GNU Linux) server for best performance.

  • Stadia Fallout: Nobody Can Address Stadia Games' Bugs Because Google Fired All The Developers

    More bad news for Stadia. We were just discussing Google's decision to axe its own game development studios. In and of itself, such a move to cut staff like this would be a worrying sign for the platform, especially given just how much growing interest there has been in video games and game-streaming surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. But when it's instead one more indication that Google isn't fully committed to its own platform, alongside the poor reception from the public and concerns about whether it can deliver the gaming experience it promised, these things tend to pile up on one another. I have attempted to drive home the point of just how important the development of trust with customers is for Stadia, given that those buying into the platform are gaming entirely at the pleasure of Google's desire to keep Stadia going.

  • Technically Speaking (S1E02): Edge IT: A space odyssey
  • OBS Tutorial: Break Down My Video Workflow

    I am constantly using OBS for this channel and over time I've worked out ways to simplify my video production workflow and automate a lot of annoying tasks that I have to do in every video, so today I thought I'd share some of those tips and tricks.

  • The Top Free Tools for Sysadmins in 2021

    It's no secret that sysadmins have plenty on their plates. Managing, troubleshooting, and updating software or hardware is a tedious task. Additionally, admins must grapple with complex webs of permissions and security. This can quickly become overwhelming without the right tools.

    If you're a sysadmin seeking to simplify your workflows, you're in luck. We've gathered some excellent software picks to help tackle different duties more efficiently.

    Thankfully, these free tools are also respectful of tight budgets—without sacrificing core functionality.

  • Configuration Security for Remote Endpoints with CIS-CAT Pro | CSO Online

    Configuration management can be challenging. IT teams can become overwhelmed between various standards, compliance requirements, and security options. As the popularity of remote work grows, so does the complexity of implementing secure configurations. Thankfully, there are consensus-developed security recommendations and tools available to help automate the process.

Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RPi CM4 and Pico

  • Arduino MKR IoT Carrier embeds display, sensors, and I/Os for IoT projects

    Arduino Oplà IoT Kit was launched last fall as the first open programmable IoT platform from the company. The kit included everything you need to create your own IoT devices with MKR IoT carrier with a 1.3-inch OLED color display, environmental sensors, capacitive touch buttons, Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 board, external PIR motion and moisture sensors, a circular plastic enclosure, and various cables.

  • Open-spec Raspberry Pi CM4 carrier has M.2 and GbE with PoE

    Oratek’s $110 “Tofu” carrier for the RPi CM4 is equipped with GbE with PoE, HDMI, 3x USB, Type-C, MIPI DSI- and CSI, 7.5-28VDC input, and M.2 with micro-SIM and NVMe support. The Oct. 2020 launch of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which lacks pin compatibility with the RPi CM3, has attracted a new wave of companies selling carrier board alternatives to the official $35 carrier. The latest is Switzerland based Oratek, which has opened pre-orders for a Tofu board for 99 Swiss Francs (about $110), with shipments due in mid-March. The board ships with schematics, mechanical drawings, a STEP file, and other open hardware resources.

  • Now you can run Unix on the tiny $4 Raspberry Pi Pico | ZDNet

    Developers who have one of Raspberry Pi's latest gadgets, the Pi Pico, have a newly ported potential operating system to work with called Fuzix, a Unix-like OS for small things. "So you can now run Unix on a $4 microcontroller," said Raspberry Pi in its blog post about the project.

Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers

  • Red Hat Refines Kubernetes for Both Traditional and Cloud-Native Applications with Latest Version of Red Hat OpenShift

    Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenShift 4.7, the latest version of the industry’s leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Designed to simplify and accelerate application modernization, the latest version of Red Hat OpenShift is based on Kubernetes 1.20 and helps remove the strain on IT teams as they seek to unite traditional applications with cloud-native. All of these new capabilities are built on the consistent platform that Red Hat OpenShift provides across the open hybrid cloud.

  • Contribute at the Fedora Audio, Kernel 5.11 and i18n test days

    Fedora test days are events where anyone can help make sure changes in Fedora work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed to Fedora before, this is a perfect way to get started.

  • Red Hat opens the door for both VMs and containers in its latest OpenShift release | ZDNet

    Kubernetes is great for managing containers. But, as popular as containers are, we're still running a lot of applications on virtual machines (VM). Wouldn't it be nice if you could use Kubernetes to orchestrate both your containers and VMs? Red Hat certainly thinks so, and with the release of Red Hat OpenShift 4.7, you can use their Kubernetes distribution to manage both your older mission-critical and newer cloud-native applications.

  • QElectroTech version 0.80 - Remi's RPM repository - Blog

    RPM of QElectroTech version 0.80, an application to design electric diagrams, are available in remi for Fedora and Enterprise Linux ≥ 8. A bit more than 1 year after the version 0.70 release, the project have just released a new major version of their electric diagrams editor.

The Innovation Lab: A Space for Creative Learning

The reason why we use System76 to power all the computers in the space is because I’m a big supporter of Linux in general, and System76 has been really consistent and helpful. I think the openness of System76 definitely gives the students the ability to experiment and the freedom to break stuff in a creative environment, without being too constrained by proprietary software. Read more Also: Activate Linux on Your Chromebook

GNOME Foundation and Linux Foundation Leftovers

  • GNOME 40 Beta has been Released

    Anyone looking to test the beta for the upcoming GNOME 40 release can now do so. On the heels of the alpha release of GNOME 40, the developers have announced the availability of the beta, which includes a number of improvements and bug fixes. Of course, the biggest change to GNOME is the new horizontal Activities Overview, which makes for a much-improved workflow on the desktop. With the desktops residing at the top of the Overview, it is now easier to drag and drop an application to the specific desktop you want. It’s far more intuitive and efficient. This new layout also improves usage with touch screen navigation and faster overall performance. Another hotly anticipated change comes by way of how multi-monitor support will work with the new horizontal Activities Overview. GNOME 40 will default to only showing workspaces on the primary display, with the top bar and the Activities Overview on both displays.

  • State of FinOps 2021 Report Shows Massive Growth in Cloud Financial Management

    Teams working with FinOps, the field of cloud financial management, are expected to grow 40% in 2021 according to a new report from the FinOps Foundation, a Linux Foundation non-profit trade association focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards. The survey of over 800 FinOps practitioners – with a collective $30+ billion in annual cloud spend – underscores the need for more education around how to manage cloud finances.

  • Here Is How To Create A Clean, Resilient Electrical Grid
  • Linux Foundation, LF Networking, and LF Edge Announce Speaker Line-up for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum, March 10-12

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-hosts LF Networking, the umbrella organization fostering collaboration and innovation across the entire open networking stack, and LF Edge, the umbrella organization building an open source framework for the edge, announced today the speaker line-up for Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum. The schedule can be viewed here and the speaker details can be viewed here. Open Networking & Edge Executive Forum (ONEEF) is a special edition of Open Networking & Edge Summit, the industry’s premier open networking & edge event, gathering senior technologists and executive leaders from enterprises, telecoms and cloud providers for timely discussions on the state of the industry, imminent priorities and insights into Service Provider, Cloud, Enterprise Networking, and Edge/IOT requirements.

