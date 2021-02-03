Best Free Android Apps: OpenWeather – weather forecast tool
There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below.
OpenWeather is an app that offers a simple way to access the latest weather forecast from your Android device. All data is provided by One Call API. The software aggregates meteorological data from tens of thousands of weather stations, on-ground radars and satellites.
Here’s a selection of images showing the app in action.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 722 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 41 sec ago
21 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 5 min ago
21 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago