3 Linux terminals you need to try
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. The ability to choose your own terminal is a big reason to use Linux.
Many people think once you've used one terminal interface, you've used them all. But users who love the terminal know there are minor but important differences between them. This article looks at three of my favorites.
Before diving into them, though, it's important to understand the difference between a shell and a terminal. A terminal (technically a terminal emulator, because terminals used to be physical hardware devices) is an application that runs in a window on your desktop. A shell is the engine that's visible to you in a terminal window. Popular shells are Bash, tcsh, and zsh, and they all run in a terminal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 788 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
7 hours 47 min ago
15 hours 39 min ago
16 hours 48 min ago
16 hours 52 min ago
17 hours 17 min ago
21 hours 41 sec ago
21 hours 1 min ago
21 hours 5 min ago
21 hours 32 min ago
21 hours 42 min ago