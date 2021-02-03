Language Selection

3 Linux terminals you need to try

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 26th of February 2021 08:33:46 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. The ability to choose your own terminal is a big reason to use Linux.

Many people think once you've used one terminal interface, you've used them all. But users who love the terminal know there are minor but important differences between them. This article looks at three of my favorites.

Before diving into them, though, it's important to understand the difference between a shell and a terminal. A terminal (technically a terminal emulator, because terminals used to be physical hardware devices) is an application that runs in a window on your desktop. A shell is the engine that's visible to you in a terminal window. Popular shells are Bash, tcsh, and zsh, and they all run in a terminal.

3 Linux terminals you need to try

Best Free Android Apps: OpenWeather – weather forecast tool

There’s a strict eligibility criteria for inclusion in this series. See the Eligibility Criteria section below. OpenWeather is an app that offers a simple way to access the latest weather forecast from your Android device. All data is provided by One Call API. The software aggregates meteorological data from tens of thousands of weather stations, on-ground radars and satellites. Here’s a selection of images showing the app in action. Read more

Quark 20.04 review

Quark is a fairly new project and this is its first stable release. We don’t usually review such young projects, but we were lured in by its polished Windows 10 desktop replica. In a nutshell, think of Quark as Q4OS working on top of Ubuntu LTS, or more accurately Kubuntu. The developers tell us that their objective with Quark is to bring Q4OS goodness to Ubuntu users. Because Q4OS is based on Debian, it didn’t take the developers much effort to compile the Q4OS tools for Ubuntu. Read more

Framework Laptop Brings Hardware Upgrade to a New Level

Think about this. What if, you buy a laptop today and can simply swap and upgrade hardware components when needed and use that device for decades. Sounds interesting, isn't it? Introducing Framework Laptop. Read more

