- We Take Away Your Freedom for Your Own Safety...
- EPO President Pushes Illegal Software Patents in South America (Over the Telephone With a Misleading New Puff Piece)
- The Free Software Foundation Warns Against Using Twitter
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, February 25, 2021
- Stéphane Bortzmeyer Explains Gemini Protocol (February 2021)
- Links 26/2/2021: Istio 1.7.8 Announced, Blender 2.92, Firebird 3.0 Language Reference, FSF Against Twitter
- Special Thanks to Mogz
- Modifying WordPress to Include Gemini Links in All Articles (Assuming a Canonical URL Form)
- Links 25/2/2021: RHEL for Open-Source Infrastructure, GNOME 40 Beta, LXPanel 0.10.1
- IBM and Qt Don't Understand Free Software and They Now Impose Terms and Conditions on Who Qualifies for Use of Free Software Free of Charge
