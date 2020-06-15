today's howtos
-
Duf – A Better Linux Disk Monitoring Utility [Ed: Overlooks the point that df generally works fine and isn't locked away in Microsoft's besiegement and proprietary software (GitHub) occupation against Free software]
duf is one of the fancy Linux disk monitoring utilities written in Golang. It is released under MIT license and It supports Linux, macOS, BSD, and even Windows too.
-
Sysadmin university: Quick and dirty Linux tricks | Enable Sysadmin
Add these quick and dirty tricks to your sysadmin toolbox for some special Linux magic.
-
Navigate your FreeDOS system
FreeDOS is an open source implementation of DOS. It's not a remix of Linux, and it is compatible with the operating system that introduced many people to personal computing. This makes it an important resource for running legacy applications, playing retro games, updating firmware on motherboards, and experiencing a little bit of living computer history. In this article, I'll look at some of the essential commands used to navigate a FreeDOS system.
[...]
FreeDOS can be very different from what you're used to if you're used to Windows or macOS, and it can be just different enough if you're used to Linux. A little practice goes a long way, though, so try some of these on your own. You can always get a help message with the /? switch. The best way to get comfortable with these commands is to practice using them.
-
How To Install KVM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install KVM on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) is the virtualization solution for Linux. It consists of a loadable kernel module that allows the Linux Kernel to work as a Hypervisor. KVM provides hardware-assisted virtualization for a wide variety of guest operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the KVM virtualization on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Activate Incognito Mode for Private Browsing on Linux
Private browsing is the easiest way of hiding your browsing history on a computer. Almost every browser now comes with an option that allows you to switch to incognito browsing. But if you're fairly new to Linux, finding a decent browser that lets you browse the internet privately becomes hard.
Let's explore more about what private browsing actually means, along with some detailed information on how to browse privately on Linux.
-
How to Copy a Folder in Linux With cp
Need to copy a Linux folder in the command line? Here's how to copy one or more folders with the cp command.
-
How to Restore Clonezilla Backups to Different Partitions - Make Tech Easier
Clonezilla is a popular software for you to clone your hard disk. However, if you tried to restore a specific partition’s backup to a new HDD that you’d already set up, Clonezilla might have refused to do it. It might have insisted on auto-selecting different partitions and not allowing you to choose where you want your backup restored.
In this guide, we show how to restore your Clonezilla backup to a different partition of your choice (not its choice).
-
Installing Nagios on Centos 7 - The Linux Juggernaut
Nagios is an extremely popular open source monitoring and alerting tool. The name nagios is an offshoot of an older system called ‘net saint’. Although Nagios has it’s limits and is not an all in one solution but provides a considerable feature set nonetheless. The monitoring platform is available in two variants: Nagios core which is the open source and free variant and Nagios XI which is the enterprise version. In this article we will demonstrate step by step how to install the latest version of Nagios core on a Centos 7 system.
-
Installing Nagios on Centos 7 part 3 (Nagios configuration) - The Linux Juggernaut
In our previous two articles we’ve explained how to install Nagios core on a Centos 7 system and how to install Nagios plugin and the Nagios Remote Plugin Executor. In this article we will explain how to configure Nagios so that we can have the web interface up and running. Note that this needs to be done only once on the Nagios server. You may make amendments as deemed necessary.
-
SFTP, FTPS, and SCP - What's the Difference? - Putorius
All of these protocols are used for transferring files. However, they all provide file transfers in a different manner. Which one to use depends greatly on your requirements functionality, and even operating system used. In this article we will discuss how each of these protocols work, their limitations, strengths, and examples of their use. Let’s take a look at the differences between SFTP, SCP, and FTPS.
-
Nagios installation on Centos 7 part 2 (installing plugins and NRPE) - The Linux Juggernaut
In our previews article we walked you through installing nagios core on a Centos 7 system. In this article we will explain how to install Nagios plugins and the Nagios Remote Plugin Executor (NRPE) package.
-
Monitoring a Remote Centos 6 server with Nagios core - The Linux Juggernaut
In our earlier articles on nagios we explained in detail how to install nagios core on the centos 6 system and configure it. In this article we will explain step by step how to monitor a remote machine with nagios core.
-
Ubuntu: increase swap [Guide]
When installing Ubuntu, a swap file is created. The swap file is usually about 2 GB, though sometimes it can be larger. This swap file can do the trick for most Ubuntu users these days, as most modern PCs have a lot of performance and RAM.
If you rely on swap a lot on Ubuntu because you’re regularly using up your physical RAM, the 2-4 GB swap file isn’t enough. Thankfully, it is possible to increase the swap’s size from the default to something much larger.
-
Ubuntu: update kernel [Guide]
If you’ve used Ubuntu long enough, you’ll notice that the Linux kernel doesn’t often get updated to a new release. Usually, the Ubuntu developers push out point releases until the next new Ubuntu release.
-
