Good News! De-Googled /e/OS Smartphones is Now Shipping to the US and Canada
The de-googled Android fork /e/OS is a passionate step towards removing Google from your daily driver (i.e. your smartphone).
Considering they’re also working on a privacy-friendly Siri alternative, /e/OS is particularly an exciting pitch for the future smartphones without relying on Google.
While /e/ smartphones have been around for a while, it still is not tailored for everyone depending on various requirements for daily activities that you do on a smartphone. I’d suggest doing your research before making a purchase.
However, there’s good news that /e/ smartphones will now also be shipping to the USA and Canada.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: Fixes, Plasma PinePhone, and Plasma Themes
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V in Linux 5.12, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4
GNU Projects: GNU Inetutils, libredwg, and assembly
Get Better Remote Sessions on Linux With Mosh and Tmux
One of Linux’s strengths is its orientation toward networking, which is largely due to its Unix heritage. There’s a reason why Linux is an operating system of choice for servers. The main way to remotely access Linux servers is through SSH, or Secure Shell. While it’s useful and secure, it was designed in an era before Wi-Fi and cellular connections became commonplace. If you move your computer to a different Wi-Fi network or put it to sleep, you might find yourself disconnected with an apparently frozen terminal screen.
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
1 hour 56 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 12 min ago
2 hours 25 min ago
3 hours 9 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago
15 hours 47 min ago