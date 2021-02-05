Shows/Videos: 0 A.D., VIM, and TLLTS
-
The Latest Release Of 0 A.D. Looks Amazing!
0 A.D. is a real-time strategy game that is free and open source. It has been around for a number of years and is one of the best examples of how good an open source game can be. A couple of days ago, they had a huge release. Some of the most notable changes are the incredible graphics. NOTE: This is my second time uploading this video. The first time I uploaded the video, I did not realize that Kdenlive had rendered it in 720p. Bad Kdenlive, bad!
-
Your First Step To Learn Vim
You've probably noticed that I'm really awful with vim and don't do anything in an efficient way. Part of that is due to me never having finished vim tutor so what better way to do that than do it on stream.
-
How To Use VIM Editor
This post will show you how to use VIM! Vim is a text editor that edits all kinds of text files. For instance, the text file may be a shell script with a .sh extension or it can be a text file with a .txt extension.
-
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 895
monitor, odroid xu4, automation, docker, github actions, 3d printing
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 567 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
What is GNU/Linux Copypasta?
I’d just like to interject for a moment. What you’re refering to as Linux, is in fact, GNU/Linux, or as I’ve recently taken to calling it, GNU plus Linux. Linux is not an operating system unto itself, but rather another free component of a fully functioning GNU system made useful by the GNU corelibs, shell utilities and vital system components comprising a full OS as defined by POSIX. Many computer users run a modified version of the GNU system every day, without realizing it. Through a peculiar turn of events, the version of GNU which is widely used today is often called Linux, and many of its users are not aware that it is basically the GNU system, developed by the GNU Project. There really is a Linux, and these people are using it, but it is just a part of the system they use. Linux is the kernel: the program in the system that allocates the machine’s resources to the other programs that you run. The kernel is an essential part of an operating system, but useless by itself; it can only function in the context of a complete operating system. Linux is normally used in combination with the GNU operating system: the whole system is basically GNU with Linux added, or GNU/Linux. All the so-called Linux distributions are really distributions of GNU/Linux!
Ben Widawsky: Framebuffer Modifiers Part 1
In a now pretty well established tradition on my part, I am posting on things I no longer work on! I gave a talk on modifiers at XDC 2017 and Linux Plumbers 2017 audio only. It was always my goal to have a blog post accompany the work. Relatively shortly after the talks, I ended up leaving graphics and so it dropped on the priority list. I'm splitting this up into two posts. This post will go over the problem, and solutions. The next post will go over the implementation details.
Linux Lite 5.4 Will Be Based on Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS, Release Candidate Ready for Testing
Linux Lite is a user-friendly distro that aims to bring more ex-Windows users to the Linux and Open Source ecosystem. The new release of this Ubuntu derived distribution, Linux Lite 5.4, will be based on Canonical’s recently released Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system. But Linux Lite 5.4 will ship with the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel instead of the much newer Linux kernel 5.8 from Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS. However, users will be able to install any other kernel they want up to the recently released Linux kernel 5.11 from the software repositories with just two commands.
Recent comments
47 min 55 sec ago
53 min 2 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
2 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 57 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
9 hours 5 min ago