Android Leftovers
Edit video on Linux with this Python app
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Here's how I use Linux to edit videos. Back in 2018, I wrote an article about the state of Linux video editing, in which I chose an application called Openshot as my pick for the top hobbyist video editing software. Years later, and my choices haven't changed. Openshot remains a great little video editing application for Linux, and it's managed to make creating videos on Linux boring in the best of ways. Also: Ventoy 1.0.36 - Neowin
Shipping Debian with GNOME X.XX.0 is an extremely bad idea
Since the freeze has slowly crept in, now is the time to revisit my pet peeve with Debian's release process: to publish a new Debian release as soon as GNOME published a new X.XX.0 version. This is an extremely bad idea: X.XX.0 releases tend to lack polish, their translations are not up-to-date and several silly bugs that hamper the user experience (what the Ubuntu guys call "paper cuts") exist.
Zrythm 1.0.0-alpha.12.0.1 release
Zrythm v1.0.0-alpha.12.0.1 has been released! Screenshot: https://www.zrythm.org/static/images/feb-20-2021.png Demo: https://www.zrythm.org/videos/mylofy-zrythmania-part01.webm (by MyLoFy, CC-BY-SA 4.0) Zrythm is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and easy to use. It allows limitless automation through curves, LFOs and envelopes, supports multiple plugin formats including LV2, LADSPA, DSSI, SFZ, SF2, VST2 and VST3 (via Carla), works with multiple backends including JACK, PulseAudio, RtAudio/RtMidi and SDL2, assists with chord progressions via a special Chord Track and chord pads, and can be used in multiple languages including English, French, Portuguese, Japanese and German.Zrythm DAW Sees New Release And Should Have "Almost No Crashes"
