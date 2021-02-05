Edit video on Linux with this Python app
In 2021, there are more reasons why people love Linux than ever before. In this series, I'll share 21 different reasons to use Linux. Here's how I use Linux to edit videos.
Back in 2018, I wrote an article about the state of Linux video editing, in which I chose an application called Openshot as my pick for the top hobbyist video editing software. Years later, and my choices haven't changed. Openshot remains a great little video editing application for Linux, and it's managed to make creating videos on Linux boring in the best of ways.
Since the freeze has slowly crept in, now is the time to revisit my pet peeve with Debian's release process: to publish a new Debian release as soon as GNOME published a new X.XX.0 version. This is an extremely bad idea: X.XX.0 releases tend to lack polish, their translations are not up-to-date and several silly bugs that hamper the user experience (what the Ubuntu guys call "paper cuts") exist.
Zrythm 1.0.0-alpha.12.0.1 release
Zrythm v1.0.0-alpha.12.0.1 has been released!
Screenshot:
https://www.zrythm.org/static/images/feb-20-2021.png
Demo:
https://www.zrythm.org/videos/mylofy-zrythmania-part01.webm
(by MyLoFy, CC-BY-SA 4.0)
Zrythm is a digital audio workstation designed to be featureful and
easy to use. It allows limitless automation through curves, LFOs and
envelopes, supports multiple plugin formats including LV2, LADSPA,
DSSI, SFZ, SF2, VST2 and VST3 (via Carla), works with multiple backends
including JACK, PulseAudio, RtAudio/RtMidi and SDL2, assists with chord
progressions via a special Chord Track and chord pads, and can be used
in multiple languages including English, French, Portuguese, Japanese
and German.
Zrythm DAW Sees New Release And Should Have "Almost No Crashes"
This question is interesting to me because I had a completely different view of it than Julia Evans did. For me, NS and SOA DNS records are secondary things when thinking about subdomains, down at the level of the mechanical plumbing that you sometimes need. This may surprise people, so let me provide a quite vivid local example of why I say that.
JSON is the backbone of web application communications. The simplicity of JSON is often taken for granted. We don't usually consider JSON parsing as part of our threat model. However, in our modern, multi-language, microservice architectures, our applications often rely on several separate JSON parsing implementations, each of which has its own quirks.
As we've seen through attacks like HTTP request smuggling, discrepancies across parsers combined with multi-stage request processing can introduce serious vulnerabilities. In this research, I conducted a survey of 49 JSON parsers, cataloged their quirks, and present a variety of attack scenarios and Docker Compose labs to highlight their risks. Through our payment processing and user management examples, we will explore how JSON parsing inconsistencies can mask serious business logic vulnerabilities in otherwise benign code.
After a long and arduous journey involving multiple driver revisions and UART debugging on the card, I was able to bring up multiple hardware RAID arrays on the Pi.
It is a truism in modern software development that a robust continuous integration (CI) system is necessary. But many projects suffer from CI that feels brittle, frustrates developers, and actively impedes development velocity. Why is this? What can you do to avoid the common CI pitfalls?
If you need more system privileges on your Chromebook, Kali Linux might be right for you, especially since Linux is free and open-source. But remember that this operating system is mainly for penetration testing and not very convenient for daily work.
The Foxit Reader is free PDF software for Linux, Mac, and Windows. It is open-source software. With it, users can create as well as annotate and collaborate with PDF files. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Git on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Git is a distributed version control system. Git is a free software designed to handle everything from small to very large projects with speed and efficiency. It can be easy to learn and used for tracking changes in source code during software development. Git has the features of data integrity, non-linear workflows, and fast performance.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Git on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
Finding difficulties to manage Flatpak permissions using command lines? Maybe you should give Flatseal a try.
The main purpose of Flatpak is to provide a centralized service for distributing applications. But while Penguin users enjoy the taste of updated and secured Linux apps, they have hard time managing Flatpak permissions for the lack of graphical front-end which helps them do so.
Here the important of the Flatsealutility, which developed by the enthusiast engineer Martin Abente Lahaye, appears.
