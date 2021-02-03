Flameshot 0.9 Release Brings in Glo\bal Shortcut Menu, Latest Uploads, JPEG Support, and More
Flameshot is one of my daily drivers that I utilize to take screenshots. You can also find my guide to use Flameshot on Linux if you want to get it installed and configure it to use it.
Now, with the new 0.9 release for Flameshot, it is better than ever before!
Unlike Shutter and Ksnip, which received some major updates recently, Flameshot 0.9 does not include big changes but some useful ones.
Let me highlight the key changes with this release.
[...]
Before the update, when you upload a screenshot, the Imgur link was automatically copied to your clipboard. But, if you upload another screenshot, then you lose the previous link unless you have a clipboard manager like CopyQ.
Now, with the Latest Uploads section, you get to see all your recent uploads and find the links to them as well. Pretty useful, I think!
Not just limited to these two useful feature additions, you can finally change the image format of your screenshot to JPEG instead of PNG if you want save disk space and don’t mind the potential quality loss (especially when trying to scale the images).
