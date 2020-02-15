Debian Base: PureOS, Sparky, and Ubuntu
Charging the Librem 5
When you find yourself low on power, it’s helpful to know how long it takes to charge your device. This video will go over the expected charge time of the Librem 5.
Built-in "Xray" like UNO object inspector – Part 2
Since my last blog post I've been continuing the work on DevTools and since then a lot of things have progressed. Point & click has been implemented and the object inspector view has been greatly improved to show current object’s properties and methods. In this part I will mainly talk about the point & click and a bit about the current state, and in the next blog I will extensively talk about the object inspector.
[...]
The object inspector is already in a very good shape so I encourage everyone to try it and give feedback, what can be improved, changed or added - especially if you use Xray or MRI regularly.
For the next steps the major focus will be to fix a couple of bugs and crashes (mainly due to missing checks if objects are available), work on the UI, object stack (so it is possible to go back to the previous object) and finalizing all the features of the object inspector.
Sparky news 2021/02
Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects, specially in this difficult days. Your donations help keeping them and us alive.
The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 672
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 672
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 672 for the week of February 21 – 27, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
Design and Web team summary – 01 March 2021
The web team at Canonical run two-week iterations building and maintaining all of Canonical websites and product web interfaces. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
