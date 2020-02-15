Programming Leftovers
DRY enums for Absinth macros
Absinth is a great GraphQL library for Elixir, but it brings a few challenges as it’s practically implemented using macros. One of these challenges is a DRY way of reusing enumerables in Absinth enums.
The only thing we had to do is to use require to require the module beforehand.
Gzip::Zopfli - another compression module
Following on from the Gzip::Libdeflate I mentioned before, I also made this: Gzip::Zopfli
It is based on the Zopfli gzip compression library from Google Research.
Weird architectures weren't supported to begin with
You don’t know about any of the above until the bug reports start rolling in: users will report bugs that have already been fixed, bugs that you explicitly document as caused by unsupported configurations, bugs that don’t make any sense whatsoever.
You struggle to debug your users’ reports, since you don’t have access to the niche hardware, environments, or corporate systems that they’re running on. You slowly burn out as an unending torrent of already fixed bugs that never seem to make it to your users. Your user base is unhappy, and you start to wonder why you’re putting all this effort into project maintenance in the first place. Open source was supposed to be fun!
What’s the point of this spiel? It’s precisely what happened to pyca/cryptography: nobody asked them whether it was a good idea to try to run their code on HPPA, much less System/3906; some packagers just went ahead and did it, and are frustrated that it no longer works. People just assumed that it would, because there is still a norm that everything flows from C, and that any host with a halfway-functional C compiler should have the entire open source ecosystem at its disposal.
Woodruff: Weird architectures weren't supported to begin with
William Woodruff has posted a rant of sorts on the adoption of Rust by the Python Cryptography project, which was covered here in February.
