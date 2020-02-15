today's leftovers
-
Call for Papers Open for openSUSE Conference
The call for papers is open until May 4. This leaves a little more than 60 days to submit a proposal. The dates of the conference are scheduled for June 18 - 20. Registration for the conference has also begun.
-
[Arch] FOSS Activities in February 2021
The start of this month was marked with FOSDEM! I held a talk about secure boot and the tooling stuff I have written, sbctl. It’s a tool to help you manage secure boot keys and signing files. With help from sbsigntools it also does live enrollment of keys.
The talk went great (I think) and it was fun to see how FOSDEM pulled off the conference with matrix and jitsi. I gave me some inspiration for Arch Conf 2021 that I should try kick off some planning on.
-
Linux Championed Work From Home Before Everyone Else: Greg Kroah-Hartman [Ed: This is a revisionist load. GNU predates this. Linux and LF trying to delete GNU from history…]
Linux kernel is the world’s largest collaborative technology. It’s created by thousands of people from around the world, working together from the comfort of their homes, just via email. In this episode of TFiR Insights, we hosted none other than Greg Kroah-Hartman, the leading Linux kernel developer and maintainer of the stable branch. We discussed a wide range of topics including work from home and the progress Linux has made over the years.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 512 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Apache Monthly Report and OSI Approves Proprietary Software as 'Open' (Openwashing)
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
3 hours 3 min ago
3 hours 5 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 38 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
5 hours 57 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago