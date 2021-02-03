today's howtos
How To Install Dropbox on Manjaro 20
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dropbox on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Dropbox is a Cloud-based file Sharing and file syncing service that allows you to store files in the cloud and share them with other people. Using the Dropbox app you can sync files between your computer and the Cloud and access them from anywhere using your web browser or mobile phone.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Dropbox on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
How to Enable Tab Groups in Google Chrome – Linux Hint
Are there too many tabs open in your browser? Are you using Google Chrome? Then Google Chrome offers the “Tab Groups” feature. It’s an interesting way of keeping your tabs organized. All the tabs under the same group are organized neatly, color-coded with proper labeling.
How to Enable Brotli Compression in Nginx – Linux Hint
Brotli compression is a generic-purpose compression technique widely supported across browsers. It’s comparable to the currently available compression methods as it offers 20-26% better compression ratios. Nevertheless, it’s no good unless the webserver is sending compressed text-based resources with the Brotli algorithm.
In this article, we will learn how compression works in the server and why is it useful? We will also learn to install the Nginx server and get our server to provide Brotli compressed files.
MySQL Delete Row or Rows
MySQL is a free, open-source management framework for relational databases. To work on it, you have to install it on your system first with all the required utilities, e.g., workbench and command-line client. Open the newly installed MySQL workbench as below. You must have to connect your workbench with the database to start working on it properly. After that, you have to create a new schema to perform different queries on the data.
How to read command line arguments in a bash script
A bash script rarely runs standalone. Rather, you often pass one or more arguments to the script from the command line to modify its run-time behavior. The script then reads the supplied arguments, parse and process them accordingly. In more advanced cases, you may want to pass command-line options to your script (e.g., "-h" or "-f my.txt") to optinally change the default settings of the script. In this tutorial let's find out how you can pass command-line arguments and how you can handle command-line options in a bash shell script.
6 best tools to monitor disk IO performance in Linux
Disk IO issues (input/output) are one of the most common causes of poor performance on Linux system.
This occurs when applications try to quickly read or write too much data on storage device such as hard drives, SAN & NAS, which forcing applications and users to wait.
top command can be used to see if the CPU is waiting for disk operations to complete. The 'wa' metric shows IO-wait, the amount of time the CPU spends waiting for IO completion shown as a percentage.
In this guide, we will explain how to use various Linux commands to identify disk IO performance issues.
Best Screen Capture Tools for Linux in 2021
Screenshots come in handy when you want to capture part of or the entire screen usually for elaborative purposes. Screenshots are useful when putting together “How to” tutorials in showing crucial steps that would be better understood using images. Also, you could send a screenshot to a friend or your family to show evidence of a purchase receipt, or guide them in undertaking a task on their PC. To capture the entire desktop, simply press the PrtScr button. Captured images are saved in the ‘Pictures’ folder. Another easy way of capturing screenshots is using the SHIFT + PrtScr keyboard combination. This reveals a crosshair pointer that you can drag to grab the area that you wish to capture.
NVIDIA introduces lower cost Jetson TX2 NX SO-DIMM module
NVIDIA Jetson AI modules and developer kits range from the entry-level Jetson Nano module (5W, ~0.5 TOPS) to the high-end Jetson Xavier AGX module (30W, 32 TOPS). The higher-end modules usually come with a 400-pin board-to-board, while cheaper/cost-down modules like Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX feature a 260-pin SO-DIMM connector and small form factor. But so far all Jetson TX2 modules came with a 400-pin connector, but this has changed with the introduction of the Jetson TX2 NX SO-DIMM system-on-module that is offered as a cost-down version of Jetson TX2 4GB module.
Guake Terminal: A Customizable Linux Terminal for Power Users [Inspired by an FPS Game]
Guake is a terminal emulator that’s tailored for GNOME desktop with a top-down design. It was originally inspired from the terminal seen in an FPS game (Quake). Even though it was initially built as a quick and accessible terminal, it is much more than that. Guake terminal offers a ton of features, and customizable options. Here, I’ll highlight the key features of the terminal along with the process of getting it installed on any of your Linux distribution.
