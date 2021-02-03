Android Leftovers
Google Maps dark theme for Android officially announced - 9to5Google
Google Maps is getting a new trick (plus 5 other Android features coming) - CNET
Google Chrome may soon default to desktop mode on Android tablets
Chrome might automatically use desktop mode on Android tablets soon
Your Android tablet’s Chrome browser may soon default to desktop mode automatically
Your Android Tablet May Soon Default to Desktop Mode When Using Chrome
How To Turn off notifications from websites in Chrome on Android? - TechStory
Can iPhone-only Clubhouse succeed in Android-dominated Asia Pacific? | The Drum
PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update for Global version: APK download link for global Android users
OnePlus Nord finally gets OxygenOS 11 with Android 11 - SlashGear
[Updated] Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) Early Access for Realme 6, C12, C15, X2, X3...
Best Screen Capture Tools for Linux in 2021
Screenshots come in handy when you want to capture part of or the entire screen usually for elaborative purposes. Screenshots are useful when putting together “How to” tutorials in showing crucial steps that would be better understood using images. Also, you could send a screenshot to a friend or your family to show evidence of a purchase receipt, or guide them in undertaking a task on their PC. To capture the entire desktop, simply press the PrtScr button. Captured images are saved in the ‘Pictures’ folder. Another easy way of capturing screenshots is using the SHIFT + PrtScr keyboard combination. This reveals a crosshair pointer that you can drag to grab the area that you wish to capture.
NVIDIA introduces lower cost Jetson TX2 NX SO-DIMM module
NVIDIA Jetson AI modules and developer kits range from the entry-level Jetson Nano module (5W, ~0.5 TOPS) to the high-end Jetson Xavier AGX module (30W, 32 TOPS). The higher-end modules usually come with a 400-pin board-to-board, while cheaper/cost-down modules like Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX feature a 260-pin SO-DIMM connector and small form factor. But so far all Jetson TX2 modules came with a 400-pin connector, but this has changed with the introduction of the Jetson TX2 NX SO-DIMM system-on-module that is offered as a cost-down version of Jetson TX2 4GB module.
Guake Terminal: A Customizable Linux Terminal for Power Users [Inspired by an FPS Game]
Guake is a terminal emulator that’s tailored for GNOME desktop with a top-down design. It was originally inspired from the terminal seen in an FPS game (Quake). Even though it was initially built as a quick and accessible terminal, it is much more than that. Guake terminal offers a ton of features, and customizable options. Here, I’ll highlight the key features of the terminal along with the process of getting it installed on any of your Linux distribution.
today's howtos
