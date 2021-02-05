today's howtos
Monitor your Raspberry Pi with Grafana Cloud | Opensource.com
You may have heard of Grafana, a time-series dashboarding tool that helps you discover what's going on in your environment. People from hobbyists to enterprise professionals like to use it for visualizations because it is open source and can accept data from myriad sources. This article describes how to use it to monitor your Raspberry Pi as an example of Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring.
It uses Grafana's latest offering, Grafana Cloud, a hosted free version that requires a lot less work than setting it up yourself. You can do everything in this article by downloading and installing Grafana, but the hosted version is convenient and lets you focus on other work. (If you really want to experience the pain of setting it up and hosting, you can, but let's be honest… you probably just want this handy free account.)
Splitting the ping
In this example it takes 63 ms to send a packet, but only 35ms to get it back. To a normal ping this would just show the latency as 109ms, but if we were to start making one-way latency assumptions based on that 109ms value we would have a decent amount of error (maybe up to 10ms) on how long communications would take to arrive.
But how do we “split” this ping into its transmit and receive time counterparts?
How To Install Java on Manjaro 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a very popular language when it comes to programming. It is a common language for android development and other enterprise solutions. It was first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. Java comprises JRE (Java Runtime Environment) and JDK (Java Development Toolkit). JRE is a set of software applications that help in the deployment of Java applications. JDK is a development environment necessary for the building and compilation of Java applications. Many programs and scripts require Java to run it, but usually, Java is not installed by default on a VPS or Dedicated Server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Java on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).
How to Speed Up Apache with Varnish Cache on CentOS 7
Varnish Cache (commonly known as Varnish), is an open-source, popular reverse-proxy HTTP accelerator intended for speeding up web servers. It is engineered for excessively utilized API endpoints and also for dynamic sites that serve massive-content and experience high-traffic.
How to Speed Up Nginx with Varnish Cache on CentOS 7
Varnish Cache (also referred to as Varnish) is an open-source, high-performance HTTP accelerator designed for speeding up web servers. In our last articles, we’ve explained how to setup Varnish Cache for Apache on CentOS 7 and CentOS 8.
In this article, we will show you how to install and use Varnish Cache as a front-end to the Nginx HTTP server in CentOS 7. This guide should also work on RHEL 7.
LHB Digest #21.05: Linux Server Tips, Tutorials and Tools
How to Fix - Failed to Start Light Display Manager Error [Solved]
This post is about guiding you on how to fix the scary error Failed to Start Light Display Manager Error in Linux systems.
It’s scary. I know. When you expect something to come up on the screen and suddenly face this particular error. It is horrifying because you are lost in a terminal and not sure what to do.
Games: GTA, SDL, Gaming in Nitrux, and Portal 2
Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 3 1.04 Released with Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 “Buster” Updates
About four month in development, Emmabuntüs Linux Debian Edition 3 1.04 comes packed with all the updates from the Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” operating system series, more specifically it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 10.8 update released last month with 45 security updates and 56 other updated packages with bug fixes. This means the educational distro is now up to date and safe to use by anyone on their personal computers. Offering up-to-date systems, especially for educational use, is very important and Emmabuntüs Debian Edition does a good job at keeping its users updated at all times.
Android Leftovers
Compact Arm Linux gateway features ThingsBoard IoT software
Neousys’ rugged “IGT-22-DEV” IoT gateway runs the open source Linux “ThingsBoard IoT” stack on a TI AM3352 with PoE PD, DIO, serial, USB, and mini-PCIe with uSIM. After years of playing a dominant role on the pages of LinuxGizmos, the Cortex-A8-based TI Sitara AM335x has faded in recent years in favor of IoT-oriented Cortex-A7 processors such as the i.MX6 UL. Over the last week, however, the Sitara AM3352 has appeared twice: first in Aaeon’s SRG-3352C IoT gateway and now in Neousys’ IGT-22-DEV. Whereas the SRG-3352C showcases NB-IoT, the DIN-rail mountable IGT-22-DEV’s most notable feature is its pre-installed Linux IoT stack based on ThingsBoard IoT Gateway software.
