today's howtos Monitor your Raspberry Pi with Grafana Cloud | Opensource.com You may have heard of Grafana, a time-series dashboarding tool that helps you discover what's going on in your environment. People from hobbyists to enterprise professionals like to use it for visualizations because it is open source and can accept data from myriad sources. This article describes how to use it to monitor your Raspberry Pi as an example of Internet of Things (IoT) monitoring. It uses Grafana's latest offering, Grafana Cloud, a hosted free version that requires a lot less work than setting it up yourself. You can do everything in this article by downloading and installing Grafana, but the hosted version is convenient and lets you focus on other work. (If you really want to experience the pain of setting it up and hosting, you can, but let's be honest… you probably just want this handy free account.)

Splitting the ping In this example it takes 63 ms to send a packet, but only 35ms to get it back. To a normal ping this would just show the latency as 109ms, but if we were to start making one-way latency assumptions based on that 109ms value we would have a decent amount of error (maybe up to 10ms) on how long communications would take to arrive. But how do we “split” this ping into its transmit and receive time counterparts?

How To Install Java on Manjaro 20 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Manjaro 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Java is a very popular language when it comes to programming. It is a common language for android development and other enterprise solutions. It was first released by Sun Microsystems in 1995. Java comprises JRE (Java Runtime Environment) and JDK (Java Development Toolkit). JRE is a set of software applications that help in the deployment of Java applications. JDK is a development environment necessary for the building and compilation of Java applications. Many programs and scripts require Java to run it, but usually, Java is not installed by default on a VPS or Dedicated Server. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Java on a Manjaro 20 (Nibia).

How to Speed Up Apache with Varnish Cache on CentOS 7 Varnish Cache (commonly known as Varnish), is an open-source, popular reverse-proxy HTTP accelerator intended for speeding up web servers. It is engineered for excessively utilized API endpoints and also for dynamic sites that serve massive-content and experience high-traffic.

How to Speed Up Nginx with Varnish Cache on CentOS 7 Varnish Cache (also referred to as Varnish) is an open-source, high-performance HTTP accelerator designed for speeding up web servers. In our last articles, we’ve explained how to setup Varnish Cache for Apache on CentOS 7 and CentOS 8. In this article, we will show you how to install and use Varnish Cache as a front-end to the Nginx HTTP server in CentOS 7. This guide should also work on RHEL 7.

How to Fix - Failed to Start Light Display Manager Error [Solved] This post is about guiding you on how to fix the scary error Failed to Start Light Display Manager Error in Linux systems. It’s scary. I know. When you expect something to come up on the screen and suddenly face this particular error. It is horrifying because you are lost in a terminal and not sure what to do.

Refund of pre-installed Windows: Lenovo must pay 20,000 euros in damages In a historic judgment in Italy, in a case initiated by FSFE supporter Luca Bonissi, Lenovo was ordered to pay 20,000 euros in damages for abusive behaviour in denying to refund the price of a pre-installed Windows licence. In a motivating gesture for the Free Software cause, Luca donated 15,000 euros to the FSFE. We all know how frustrating it is to buy a brand new computer and realise that it comes with a pre-installed proprietary operating system. Some companies have adapted their unfair behaviour and established clearer procedures for consumers to obtain the refund for paid licences of software they do not want to use. However, some computer manufacturers like Lenovo still make it very hard for consumers, forcing them to assert their rights in expensive and exhausting lawsuits. This is the successful story of Luca Bonissi, an Italian developer and long-term FSFE supporter and volunteer, in his relentless quest for getting a Windows licence refund, and how Lenovo was ordered to pay 20,000 euros for its unlawful behaviour during the court proceedings.