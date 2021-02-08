today's howtos
-
Padding and aligning data in GNU poke
It is often the case in binary formats that certain elements are separated by some data that is not really used for any meaningful purpose other than occupy that space. The reason for keeping that space varies from case to case; sometimes to reserve it for future use, sometimes to make sure that the following data is aligned to some particular alignment. This is known as "padding". There are several ways to implement padding in GNU poke. This article shows these techniques and discusses their advantages and disadvantages.
-
Manually mount a USB drive in the Linux terminal - PragmaticLinux
Trying to figure out how to manually mount your USB drive in Linux? Look no further. This article explains step-by-step how to manually mount a USB drive in Linux, to a mount point directory of your choice. We’ll do everything directly in the terminal. So you can use this approach not only on your Linux desktop PC, but also when SSH-ed into your Linux server. We’ll cover how to configure write permissions for accessing your USB drive as well.
-
Install intellij-idea on Debian Bullseye/sid via snapd
-
Add these 4 tools to your Linux container toolbox | Enable Sysadmin
When you need the right tool, there's nothing like going to your local hardware store and walking the aisles. It's great to go down the hand tools aisle and check out all the screwdrivers, hammers, hex wrenches, tape measures, and more. Just when you think you've discovered the right tool, a thought hits you, if I can do it with a hand tool, I can really get it done with the perfect power tool!
-
How to Setup Pritunl VPN Server on Ubuntu 20.04
Pritunl is an open-source, simple and easy-to-use VPN server that allows you to setup virtualize your private networks across data centers within a minute. It provides a simple and user-friendly web interface and has an ability to create a wide range of cloud VPN networks. It provides an official client package and supports all OpenVPN clients for most devices and platforms.
In this tutorial, we will explain how to set up a Pritunl VPN Server and Client on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
-
How to use exisitng VDMK Virtual hard disk in VMware Player - H2S Media
VMplayer is a popular virtualization platform for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It uses VDMK file format for VMware Virtual Disks to store all data of any virtual machine created on the VMware platform. Here we will learn how to use any existing VDMK file or virtual hard disk with VMware.
Many times to install some operating system on VMware or VirtualBox, we download the pre-built disk image files. So, if you are getting one in VDMK format that is the default supported format for Vmware, then how to use it? Because if we open it directly in the Workstation Player, an error will come up i.e VMX file is either corrupted or not found. Thus, here is the proper way to use any existing VDMK file in Player.
-
How to Get IP Address of a Docker Container
Wondering what's the IP address of your running docker container? You can inspect the running container to get that information.
sudo docker container inspect container_name_or_ID
Don't know the container's name or ID? Use the command sudo docker ps.
The inspect command gives you many details about the container you are inspecting. Go towards the end and look into the Networks section to get the container's IP address.
-
How to Enable HTTP/2 in Apache on Linux System
On Ubuntu and Debian Linux, you can install the Apache server and host your own website. And, if you ever tried to use the Apache webserver on a Red Hat or Fedora Linux, you might know that the HTTP daemon (httpd) runs in your Linux system’s background to transfer the hypermedia and respond to the server’s request. After installing the HTTP daemon on your system, you can enable HTTP/2.0 on your Linux system.
When you allow the HTTP/2.0 service on an Apache server, it enhances your server and client’s response rate. Configuring and enabling the HTTP/2.0 services on an Apache server is easy and straightforward.
-
