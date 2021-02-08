Programming Leftovers
-
The Hijacking of Perl.com
For a week we lost control of the Perl.com domain. Now that the incident has died down, we can explain some of what happened and how we handled it. This incident only affected the domain ownership of Perl.com and there was no other compromise of community resources. This website was still there, but DNS was handing out different IP numbers.
First, this wasn’t an issue of not renewing the domain. That would have been a better situation for us because there’s a grace period.
Second, to be very clear, I’m just an editor for the website that uses the Perl.com domain. This means that I’m not actually the “injured party” in legal terms. Tom Christiansen is the domain registrant, and should legal matters progress, there’s no reason for me, nor anyone else, to know all of the details. However, I’ve talked to many of the people involved in the process.
-
Learn Java with object orientation by building a classic Breakout game
Several of my courses use Processing, a software engine that uses Java. Java is a great language for learning programming concepts, in part because it's a strongly typed language.
Despite being free to choose any language or framework for my Breakout project, I chose to continue in Java to apply what I've learned in my coursework. I also wanted to use a framework so that I did not need to do everything from scratch. I considered using Godot, but that would mean I would hardly need to program at all.
Instead, I chose TotalCross. It is an open source software development kit (SDK) and framework with a simple game engine that generates code for Linux Arm devices (like the Raspberry Pi) and smartphones. Also, because I work for TotalCross, I have access to developers with much more experience than I have and know the platform very well. It seemed to be the safest way and, despite some strife, I don't regret it one bit. It was very cool to develop the whole project and see it running on the phone and the Raspberry Pi.
-
Python Developers Survey 2020 Results | JetBrains: Developer Tools for Professionals and Teams
This is the fourth iteration of the official annual Python Developers Survey, conducted as a collaborative effort between the Python Software Foundation and JetBrains. In October 2020, more than 28,000 Python developers and enthusiasts from almost 200 countries/regions took the survey to reveal the current state of the language and the ecosystem around it.
-
Python Developer Survey Highlights
The annual Python Developers Survey, conducted by the Python Software Foundation and JetBrains, explores Python usage among 28,000 Python developers from almost 200 countries and regions.
According to this year’s results, 85% of survey respondents use Python as their main programming language. Additionally, JavaScript is the most popular language to combine with Python, with 75% of web developers using both. “Together with HTML/CSS, Bash/Shell, and SQL, they create a stack of languages where 2 out of every 5 Python devs are using at least one of them,” the report states.
-
3 features that debuted in Python 3.0 you should use now
This is the first in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.0 was first released in 2008, and even though it has been out for a while, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three you should know about.
[...]
Python 3.0 and its later versions have been out for more than 12 years, but some of its features are underutilized. In the next article in this series, I'll look at three more of them.
-
How to Plot Data in Pandas Python – Linux Hint
Data visualization plays an important role in data analysis. Pandas is a strong data analysis library in python for data science. It provides various options for data visualization with .plot() method. Even if you are a beginner, you can easily plot your data using the Pandas library. You need to import the pandas and matplotlib.pyplot package for data visualization.
In this article, we will explore various data plotting methods by using the Pandas python. We have executed all examples on the pycharm source code editor by using the matplotlib.pyplot package.
[...]
In this article, you have seen how to plot DataFrames in Pandas python. Different kinds of plotting are performed in the above article. To plot more kinds such as box, hexbin, hist, kde, density, area, etc., you can use the same source code just by changing the plot kind.
-
Qt 6.1 Beta Released
I am pleased to announce that we released the first beta of Qt 6.1 today. As the first feature update in the Qt 6 series, Qt 6.1 adds some important new functionality and brings support for multiple additional libraries. We will continue to provide subsequent beta releases via the online installer throughout the beta phase.
-
Qt 6.1 Beta Released With Porting More Modules To Qt6 - Phoronix
The first beta is out today of the forthcoming Qt 6.1 toolkit.
It's not even been three months yet since the official release of Qt 6.0 while Qt 6.1 Beta has already arrived as part of the expedited Qt 6 releases this year in trying to button things up so that more developers are ready to migrate their codebases from Qt 5 to Qt 6 with remaining gaps being filled.
It was in mid-February that Qt 6.1 Alpha was released as part of the v6.1 release schedule that aims to officially ship Qt 6.1.0 by the end of April.
-
Qt for MCUs – A perfect development platform for the fitness industry
Historically, the fitness industry has been extremely commoditized, especially in the cardiovascular equipment space. The main cardiovascular products [treadmill, upright stationary bike, recumbent stationary bike, and elliptical machine] have minor differences among the different product brands. For example, a treadmill is made up of a deck, deck cushioning, belt, motor, uprights with handrails, heartrate monitor, tray, “Deadman’s switch” key clip, power switch with cord, and console. These parts are considered “table stakes” meaning every treadmill, regardless of brand, has them.
-
RPushbullet 0.3.4: Small Update, Nicer Docs
Release 0.3.4 of the RPushbullet package arrived on CRAN today. RPushbullet interfaces the neat Pushbullet service for inter-device messaging, communication, and more. It lets you easily send (programmatic) alerts like the one to the left to your browser, phone, tablet, … – or all at once.
This release contains a contributed PR to better reflect an error code, and adds a mkdocs-material-based documentation site (just like a few other packages of mine). See below for more details.
-
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.1.4 on CRAN: Small Bugfix
A quick note to say that we finalized a bugfix release 0.1.5 of RcppSimdJson yesterday which got onto CRAN earlier today. RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle per byte parsed; see the video of the talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (also voted best talk).
-
Remove First Character from String in JavaScript
In the previous article, you have learned to remote last character of a string in JavaScript. If you are looking for remove last character from string, visit here. This tutorial describe you to how to remove first character of a string in JavaScript. You can choose any one of the following methods.
-
Fortran newsletter: March 2021
Welcome to the March 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.
-
CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” Linux Distro Released for Amlogic Hardware Based on Kodi 19
As its codename suggests, CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” is the first release of this LibreELEC fork to be based on the recently released Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” open-source home theater software, which introduces numerous new featiures and improvements for those who want to make their own media center PC or HTPC. Based on the CoreELEC 9.2.6 Amlogic-NG release, the CoreELEC 19.0 series becomes the active development branch, supporting only Amlogic-NG devices like LaFrite, LePotato, ODROID-C4, ODROID-HC4, and ODROID-N2.
Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
