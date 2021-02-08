Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 2nd of March 2021 07:03:38 PM Filed under
Development
  • The Hijacking of Perl.com

    For a week we lost control of the Perl.com domain. Now that the incident has died down, we can explain some of what happened and how we handled it. This incident only affected the domain ownership of Perl.com and there was no other compromise of community resources. This website was still there, but DNS was handing out different IP numbers.

    First, this wasn’t an issue of not renewing the domain. That would have been a better situation for us because there’s a grace period.

    Second, to be very clear, I’m just an editor for the website that uses the Perl.com domain. This means that I’m not actually the “injured party” in legal terms. Tom Christiansen is the domain registrant, and should legal matters progress, there’s no reason for me, nor anyone else, to know all of the details. However, I’ve talked to many of the people involved in the process.

  • Learn Java with object orientation by building a classic Breakout game

    Several of my courses use Processing, a software engine that uses Java. Java is a great language for learning programming concepts, in part because it's a strongly typed language.

    Despite being free to choose any language or framework for my Breakout project, I chose to continue in Java to apply what I've learned in my coursework. I also wanted to use a framework so that I did not need to do everything from scratch. I considered using Godot, but that would mean I would hardly need to program at all.

    Instead, I chose TotalCross. It is an open source software development kit (SDK) and framework with a simple game engine that generates code for Linux Arm devices (like the Raspberry Pi) and smartphones. Also, because I work for TotalCross, I have access to developers with much more experience than I have and know the platform very well. It seemed to be the safest way and, despite some strife, I don't regret it one bit. It was very cool to develop the whole project and see it running on the phone and the Raspberry Pi.

  • Python Developers Survey 2020 Results | JetBrains: Developer Tools for Professionals and Teams

    This is the fourth iteration of the official annual Python Developers Survey, conducted as a collaborative effort between the Python Software Foundation and JetBrains. In October 2020, more than 28,000 Python developers and enthusiasts from almost 200 countries/regions took the survey to reveal the current state of the language and the ecosystem around it.

  • Python Developer Survey Highlights

    The annual Python Developers Survey, conducted by the Python Software Foundation and JetBrains, explores Python usage among 28,000 Python developers from almost 200 countries and regions.

    According to this year’s results, 85% of survey respondents use Python as their main programming language. Additionally, JavaScript is the most popular language to combine with Python, with 75% of web developers using both. “Together with HTML/CSS, Bash/Shell, and SQL, they create a stack of languages where 2 out of every 5 Python devs are using at least one of them,” the report states.

  • 3 features that debuted in Python 3.0 you should use now

    This is the first in a series of articles about features that first appeared in a version of Python 3.x. Python 3.0 was first released in 2008, and even though it has been out for a while, many of the features it introduced are underused and pretty cool. Here are three you should know about.

    [...]

    Python 3.0 and its later versions have been out for more than 12 years, but some of its features are underutilized. In the next article in this series, I'll look at three more of them.

  • How to Plot Data in Pandas Python – Linux Hint

    Data visualization plays an important role in data analysis. Pandas is a strong data analysis library in python for data science. It provides various options for data visualization with .plot() method. Even if you are a beginner, you can easily plot your data using the Pandas library. You need to import the pandas and matplotlib.pyplot package for data visualization.

    In this article, we will explore various data plotting methods by using the Pandas python. We have executed all examples on the pycharm source code editor by using the matplotlib.pyplot package.

    [...]

    In this article, you have seen how to plot DataFrames in Pandas python. Different kinds of plotting are performed in the above article. To plot more kinds such as box, hexbin, hist, kde, density, area, etc., you can use the same source code just by changing the plot kind.

  • Qt 6.1 Beta Released

    I am pleased to announce that we released the first beta of Qt 6.1 today. As the first feature update in the Qt 6 series, Qt 6.1 adds some important new functionality and brings support for multiple additional libraries. We will continue to provide subsequent beta releases via the online installer throughout the beta phase.

  • Qt 6.1 Beta Released With Porting More Modules To Qt6 - Phoronix

    The first beta is out today of the forthcoming Qt 6.1 toolkit.

    It's not even been three months yet since the official release of Qt 6.0 while Qt 6.1 Beta has already arrived as part of the expedited Qt 6 releases this year in trying to button things up so that more developers are ready to migrate their codebases from Qt 5 to Qt 6 with remaining gaps being filled.

    It was in mid-February that Qt 6.1 Alpha was released as part of the v6.1 release schedule that aims to officially ship Qt 6.1.0 by the end of April.

  • Qt for MCUs – A perfect development platform for the fitness industry

    Historically, the fitness industry has been extremely commoditized, especially in the cardiovascular equipment space. The main cardiovascular products [treadmill, upright stationary bike, recumbent stationary bike, and elliptical machine] have minor differences among the different product brands. For example, a treadmill is made up of a deck, deck cushioning, belt, motor, uprights with handrails, heartrate monitor, tray, “Deadman’s switch” key clip, power switch with cord, and console. These parts are considered “table stakes” meaning every treadmill, regardless of brand, has them.

  • RPushbullet 0.3.4: Small Update, Nicer Docs

    Release 0.3.4 of the RPushbullet package arrived on CRAN today. RPushbullet interfaces the neat Pushbullet service for inter-device messaging, communication, and more. It lets you easily send (programmatic) alerts like the one to the left to your browser, phone, tablet, … – or all at once.

    This release contains a contributed PR to better reflect an error code, and adds a mkdocs-material-based documentation site (just like a few other packages of mine). See below for more details.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.1.4 on CRAN: Small Bugfix

    A quick note to say that we finalized a bugfix release 0.1.5 of RcppSimdJson yesterday which got onto CRAN earlier today. RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle per byte parsed; see the video of the talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (also voted best talk).

  • Remove First Character from String in JavaScript

    In the previous article, you have learned to remote last character of a string in JavaScript. If you are looking for remove last character from string, visit here. This tutorial describe you to how to remove first character of a string in JavaScript. You can choose any one of the following methods.

  • Fortran newsletter: March 2021

    Welcome to the March 2021 edition of the monthly Fortran newsletter. The newsletter comes out at the beginning of every month and details Fortran news from the previous month.

»

More in Tux Machines

CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” Linux Distro Released for Amlogic Hardware Based on Kodi 19

As its codename suggests, CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” is the first release of this LibreELEC fork to be based on the recently released Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” open-source home theater software, which introduces numerous new featiures and improvements for those who want to make their own media center PC or HTPC. Based on the CoreELEC 9.2.6 Amlogic-NG release, the CoreELEC 19.0 series becomes the active development branch, supporting only Amlogic-NG devices like LaFrite, LePotato, ODROID-C4, ODROID-HC4, and ODROID-N2. Read more

Mozilla Leftovers

  • A Better Terminal for Mozilla Build [Ed: Mozilla is moving in a bad direction that serves Windows, not standards or the open Web or software freedom]

    If you’re working with mozilla-central on Windows and followed the official documentation, there’s a good chance the MozillaBuild shell is running in the default cmd.exe console. If you’ve spent any amount of time in this console you’ve also likely noticed it leaves a bit to be desired. Standard terminal features such as tabs, splits and themes are missing. More importantly, it doesn’t render unicode characters (at least out of the box).

  • Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: India’s new intermediary liability and digital media regulations will harm the open internet

    Last week, in a sudden move that will have disastrous consequences for the open internet, the Indian government notified a new regime for intermediary liability and digital media regulation. Intermediary liability (or “safe harbor”) protections have been fundamental to growth and innovation on the internet as an open and secure medium of communication and commerce. By expanding the “due diligence” obligations that intermediaries will have to follow to avail safe harbor, these rules will harm end to end encryption, substantially increase surveillance, promote automated filtering and prompt a fragmentation of the internet that would harm users while failing to empower Indians. While many of the most onerous provisions only apply to “significant social media intermediaries” (a new classification scheme), the ripple effects of these provisions will have a devastating impact on freedom of expression, privacy and security.

  • Karl Dubost: Capping User Agent String - followup meeting [Ed: Hopefully enough people understand the degree to which use agents in a Web browser are leveraged for fingerprinting/tracking/surveillance/abuse]

    A couple of weeks ago, I mentionned the steps which have been taken about capping the User Agent String on macOS 11 for Web compatibility issues. Since then, Mozilla and Google organized a meeting to discuss the status and the issues related to this effort. We invited Apple but probably too late to find someone who could participate to the meeting (my bad). The minutes of the meeting are publicly accessible.

Security Leftovers

  • Is Your Browser Extension a Botnet Backdoor?

    A company that rents out access to more than 10 million Web browsers so that clients can hide their true Internet addresses has built its network by paying browser extension makers to quietly include its code in their creations. This story examines the lopsided economics of extension development, and why installing an extension can be such a risky proposition.

  • Security updates for Tuesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (bind, intel-ucode, ipmitool, isync, openssl, python, python-cryptography, python-httplib2, salt, tar, and thrift), Fedora (ansible, salt, webkit2gtk3, and wpa_supplicant), Oracle (bind), Red Hat (bind, kernel, and kpatch-patch), Scientific Linux (bind), SUSE (firefox, gnome-autoar, java-1_8_0-ibm, java-1_8_0-openjdk, nodejs10, open-iscsi, perl-XML-Twig, python-cryptography, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (bind9).

  • Malicious NPM packages target Amazon, Slack with new dependency attacks [Ed: Microsoft delivering malware again, but the media (actually a Microsoft propaganda site in this case) does not mention Microsoft (similar to this)]

    Last month, BleepingComputer reported that security researcher Alex Birsan earned bug bounties from 35 companies by utilizing a new flaw in open-source development tools.

  • Working Spectre exploits for Windows and Linux devices uncovered

    A security researcher has discovered several working Spectre exploits that were uploaded to the VirusTotal database last month. Spectre, along with Meltdown, are two extremely severe hardware vulnerabilities that affect Intel, IBM POWER, and some ARM-based processors. While Intel has since implemented hardware mitigations for the vulnerability in newer processors, older ones have to rely on software fixes that come with a performance penalty, which prevents its blanket use. This means that there’s still a large number of systems that are vulnerable to the recently discovered exploits by security researcher Julien Voisin.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • The State of Enterprise Open Source 2021: Four results that may surprise you

    We’re now in the third year of our The State of Enterprise Open Source report in which we probe the use of and attitudes about enterprise open source. This year we conducted interviews with 1,250 IT leaders worldwide. They weren’t necessarily Red Hat customers and were unaware that Red Hat was the sponsor of this survey, helping us to avoid biased or influenced responses. Most of the questions were repeats from prior years, allowing us to explore trends over time, but we also threw in a few new ones too and got one answer that even we weren’t fully expecting.

  • IBM Begins Adding GCC Support For Z Arch14 - Likely IBM z16 - Phoronix

    GCC compiler patches began appearing this morning for IBM Z "Arch14" as a future architecture extension for their Z mainframe processors. IBM Z Arch14 will likely correlate to IBM z16. IBM z15 was introduced at the end of 2019 as "Arch13" while today is the first time we are hearing of IBM Z "Arch14" and the first time seeing any code in the GCC open-source compiler referencing it. Short of some re-branding or change in their numbering scheme at IBM, Arch14 will likely end up being IBM z16.

  • Red Hat's 2021 Open Source Survey: Who's Using the Software and Why | IT Pro

    Red Hat's 2021 State of Enterprise Open Source survey report finds that users trust its security, plan increased use of containers and more.

  • Robin CNS Now Runs On IBM Cloud Satellite

    IBM Cloud Satellite, now generally available, enables clients to run IBM Cloud services in multiple environments—on IBM Cloud, on premises, or at the edge—all delivered as a service. This flexibility will help bring cloud capabilities to where client data resides, in the environment of their choice, while focusing on consistency, user experience, and security.

  • IBM Cloud Satellite Goes GA

    IBM‘s hybrid cloud services are now generally available in any environment — on any cloud, on premises or at the edge — via IBM Cloud Satellite. Lumen Technologies and IBM have integrated IBM Cloud Satellite with the Lumen edge platform to enable clients to harness hybrid cloud services in near real-time and build solutions at the edge.

  • Packaging APIs for consumers with Red Hat 3scale API Management

    One of an API management platform’s core functionalities is defining and enforcing policies, business domain rate limits, and pricing rules for securing API endpoints. As an API provider, you sometimes need to make the same backend API available for different consumer segments using these terms. In this article, you will learn about using Red Hat 3scale API Management to package APIs for different consumers, including internal and external developers and strategic partners. See the end of the article for a video tutorial that guides you through using 3scale API Management to create and configure the packages that you will learn about in this article. [...] The Rate limits policy, shown in Figure 2, enforces call limits on APIs. Limits are defined for each method, and the same package can enforce different limits for each API method. Pricing rules are used to enable metering and chargeback for API calls. Pricing rules are defined for each API method, and the same package can enforce different pricing rules for each API method. Finally, the Features policy lets us define multiple features for each package. 3scale API Management adds metadata tags to each package to uniquely identify and map its available features. 3scale API Management’s packaging scenario is common, and most API management platforms support something similar. In the following sections, we will look at the different types of plans available from 3scale API Management.

  • Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Code of Conduct Report 2020

    In 2020 we had more than two times the number of CoC reports when compared to 2019. Due to dedicating a lot of time and effort to these situations, we spent a significant amount of time trying to understand why this was happening at these rates. We came up with a couple of theories. [...] As we look forward to 2021, we hope to introduce an updated Code of Conduct, as well as supporting documentation. Reminder to be kind and considerate to each other as we move into year two of pandemic life, there will surely be new challenges to overcome. We all depend on each other to create a community that is healthy, safe, and happy. Most of all, we love seeing folks self-moderate and stand up for the right thing day to day in our community. Keep it up, and keep being awesome Fedora, we <3 you!

  • Pure Storage teams up with IBM to bring OpenShift hybrid workloads to IBM Cloud Satellite

    Global Kubernetes Data Services Platform, Portworx by Pure Storage, has announced a partnership with IBM to enable OpenShift-based data services to run in hybrid cloud environments with performance, data protection, data security, and mobility on IBM Cloud Satellite. IBM Cloud Satellite allows clients to run IBM Cloud services no matter whether it is on a cloud, on-premises, in multi-cloud, or at the edge, which IBM’s research is a growing area with increased proliferation of edge devices. This flexibility brings cloud capabilities to where client data resides, allowing organisations to focus on solving business problems. The product builds on IBM’s deep industry expertise across industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, banking, insurance, travel and transportation. The Portworx by Pure Storage partnership fuels hybrid cloud environments by helping Government and enterprises manage and modernise workloads from bare-metal to multi-cloud or anything else in between, with Red Hat OpenShift.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6