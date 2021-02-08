today's leftovers
-
tCam-Mini IR thermal camera board ships with ESP32 module
While there are plenty of ESP32 camera boards, it’s much harder to find off-the-shelf solutions with ESP32 wireless SoC and an IR thermal camera.
That’s likely why Dan Julio decided to design tCam-Mini board combining an ESP32 module with a Flir Lepton 3.5 sensor with 160×120 resolution to capture radiometric data for thermographic analysis.
[...]
It’s possible to connect to the ESP32 thermal camera board in access point or station mode to control it with “tCam console” desktop application compatible with Linux...
-
How your young people can create with tech for Coolest Projects 2021
-
Canonical completes Azure Arc Validation Program, helps increase user confidence in Arc enabled production Kubernetes [Ed: Canonical has been boosting Microsoft for years and it closed bug #1 which basically means they don't wish to actually replace Windows]
-
Ubuntu Blog: Ubuntu in the wild – 2nd of March 2021
The Ubuntu in the wild blog post ropes in the latest highlights about Ubuntu and Canonical around the world on a bi-weekly basis. It is a summary of all the things that made us feel proud to be part of this journey. What do you think of it?
[...]
This one could interest our Italian readers: Lorenzo Cavassa, Field Engineer at Canonical, will be talking about how to create Kubernetes clusters on any type of substrate, from public clouds to private data centers to the Edge, with the automation and flexibility provided by Juju and Ubuntu.
-
New Garuda Linux “Hawk Eagle” Released With LibreWolf Browser
Following its monthly release model, the Garuda team has announced a new version called Garuda Linux “Hawk Eagle” (210225).
Like all previous releases, this February update also comes with a new edition called KDE Dragonized BlackArch Edition. It features the BlackArch repository, tweaks, and most common tools.
So, in total, Garuda now has 16 editions with different desktop environments: KDE Multimedia, GNOME, Xfce, LXQT-Kwin, Wayfire, i3WM, Qtile, MATE, Cinnamon, Recbox, UKUI, BSPWM, dr460nized, dr460nized gaming, dr460nized blackarch, Barebone KDE, and GNOME.
Another important change that Garuda Linux “Hawk Eagle” has brought for all editions (except Xfce and i3WM) is the inclusion of the LibreWolf (with extensions) as the default web browser.
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 114
Linux on another planet, Chrome OS enjoys huge success, great Firefox improvements, a flawed but well-meaning idea for a laptop, free RHEL for FOSS projects, Xfce news, and KDE Korner.
-
Cartesi (CTSI) Opens Linux Environment Gates for Avalanche
Cartesi, the layer-2 decentralized Linux infrastructure announced its integration with Avalanche, the open-source platform for highly decentralized apps. With this integration, Cartesi’s Layer-2 infrastructure will expand within DeFi for the first time. Additionally, it will enable a Linux environment on Avalanche for smart contracts and higher computational scalability. Once the integration completes, the developers building on Avalanche will first time have access to develop smart contracts using Linux and uncountable mainstream software stack.
-
Official Evernote Application For Linux Available For Download (Beta)
Let me start by telling you a bit about Evernote, in case you've never heard of it (which is weird, because this is a quite popular application). Evernote is an application for note-taking, organizing, task management, and archiving. Using it you can create notes using text, drawings, add photographs, audio, or web content. Each note can be tagged, annotated, edited, searched, given attachments, and exported. The application is free to use (but not free, open source software) with monthly usage limits, or you can use a paid plan. Up until recently, Evernote was available for Microsoft Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.
-
MySQL from Below
When you insert data into a database and run COMMIT you expect things to be there: Atomically, Consistent, Isolated and Durable, like Codd commanded us 40 years ago, but also quickly. There is a surprising amount of sophistication being poured into this, but since I do not want to shame MongoDB and Redis developers in this post, I am not going to talk about that much in this place.
We are instead trying to understand what our databases are doing all day, from the point of view of the storage stack.
-
To Prevent the Resurgence of the Pandemic, Can We Talk About Open-Source Research?
-
CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” Linux Distro Released for Amlogic Hardware Based on Kodi 19
As its codename suggests, CoreELEC 19.0 “Matrix” is the first release of this LibreELEC fork to be based on the recently released Kodi 19.0 “Matrix” open-source home theater software, which introduces numerous new featiures and improvements for those who want to make their own media center PC or HTPC. Based on the CoreELEC 9.2.6 Amlogic-NG release, the CoreELEC 19.0 series becomes the active development branch, supporting only Amlogic-NG devices like LaFrite, LePotato, ODROID-C4, ODROID-HC4, and ODROID-N2.
Mozilla Leftovers
Security Leftovers
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
