today's howtos
-
How To Install Netdata on Linux Mint 20 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Netdata on Linux Mint 20. For those of you who didn’t know, Netdata is a free and open-source real-time monitoring and troubleshooting tool for cloud servers, containers, applications, and on-premise IT infrastructure. You can view the results in a highly interactive web-dashboard. Using Netdata, you can get a clear idea of what is happening now, and what happened before in your systems and applications. You don’t need to be an expert to deploy this tool in your Linux systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Netdata monitoring on a Linux Mint 20 (Ulyana).
-
How To Install Postfix on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Postfix on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Postfix is a free and open-source MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) used for routing or delivering emails on a Linux system. By the default configuration it permits local mailing, however in itself it is very useful on a machine used by many customers, or even if there may be no such visitors, many services dump their reviews and messages into e-mails, which is introduced to the root consumer locally, so the sysadmin might be noticed on any activities when he/she logs in and switches to root user.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Postfix mail on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Setup FTP Server with VSFTPD on Ubuntu 20.04 | Linuxize
This article describes how to install and configure an FTP server on Ubuntu 20.04 that you use to share files between your devices.
FTP (File Transfer Protocol) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files to and from a remote network. There are several open-source FTP servers available for Linux. The most known and widely used are PureFTPd , ProFTPD , and vsftpd . We’ll be installing vsftpd (Very Secure Ftp Daemon), a stable, secure, and fast FTP server. We will also show you how to configure the server to restrict users to their home directory and encrypt the entire transmission with SSL/TLS.
Although FTP is a very popular protocol, for more secure and faster data transfers, you should use SCP or SFTP .
-
How to install FreeCAD on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install FreeCAD on Linux Mint 20.1.
-
How to install thinkorswim Desktop on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install thinkorswim Desktop on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 202 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: GRUB, Thycotic, and 'Spectre'
Linux Foundation: RISC-V ISA and New Mobile Native Foundation
openSUSE Review: A Linux Distro for the Practical User
When looking for a Linux distro, it’s easy to lose sight of the important differences between distros and get overwhelmed. The subtle differences can make all the difference in choosing a distro, and that’s where distro reviews like this come in. Here we discuss a long-standing member of the community that’s less common on the desktop but is still an excellent choice for your desktop in our review of openSUSE, a Linux distro for the practical user. [...] One thing I don’t much like about openSUSE is the relatively old kernel it’s using. 5.3 is in the range where it’s borderline if it’ll work well with particularly new or obscure hardware, so I wouldn’t plan to install openSUSE on your brand new workstation or laptop. It may have some issues with newer hardware. Overall, openSUSE is an excellent distro for users wanting to set up a workstation or desktop that’s easy to manage and use but doesn’t have to do anything beyond standard workstation or desktop features. Gamers may not like openSUSE because of the older kernel. I hope you enjoyed our openSUSE review. Make sure you check out some of our other Distro reviews, like GhostBSD, Clear Linux, MX Linux, and ArcoLinux.
IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 154 released
The first update of the year will be an enormous one. We have been working hard in the lab to update the underlying operating system to harden and improve IPFire and we have added WPA3 client support and made DNS faster and more resilient against broken Internet connections. This is probably the release with the largest number of package updates. This is necessary for us to keep the system modern and adopt any fixes from upstream projects. Thank you to everyone who has contributed by sending in patches. Before we talk about what is new, I would like to as you for your support for our project. IPFire is a small team of people from a range of backgrounds sharing one goal: make the Internet a safer place for everyone. Like many of our open source friends, we’ve taken a hit this year and would like to ask for your continued support.
Recent comments
9 min 25 sec ago
14 min 48 sec ago
41 min 8 sec ago
51 min 54 sec ago
53 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
12 hours 42 min ago