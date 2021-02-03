Kernel Space: Xen 4.15 RC1, NTFS, "Severe Data Corruption Bug Hits Intel CI Systems"
Xen 4.15 RC1 – Please test
Xen 4.15 is in code freeze, and we cut RC1 yesterday. Please help us test it to make sure Xen 4.15 is a high quality release (and that it works well for your use cases!)
New NTFS Driver Misses Out On Linux 5.12 But Revved A 22nd Time
While Linux 5.12 has many great new features, what you won't find in the mainline kernel is the new "NTFS3" kernel driver developed by Paragon Software for NTFS file-systems. That driver is still coming for a future kernel and has now been sent out a twenty-second time for review.
Last summer was the big surprise of Paragon wanting to upstream their NTFS kernel driver to replace the Linux kernel's existing NTFS driver that is mostly read-only and quite basic. Paragon's "NTFS3" driver fully supports reads and writes and many other features not found with the existing Linux driver. This new driver is much better off for those needing to deal with Microsoft NTFS file-systems from Linux. The NTFS3 driver is also more performant than the FUSE-based NTFS driver that is also available and currently preferred by some distributions.
That Linux 5.12 Severe Data Corruption Bug Hits Intel CI Systems - Issue Caused By Swap File
Last week I issued a warning of possible data loss on the early Linux 5.12 kernel code that was reliably leaving my test systems severely corrupted. Intel's internal graphics test systems it turns out have now been bitten by this issue in encountering this significant file-system corruption and as such they've been quick to jump on the issue - there's now an idea what's causing the nasty issue and a workaround by reverting select patches.
As reported last week, on my test systems with the Linux 5.12 kernel I have been suffering from significant data corruption during benchmarking. Running e2fsck on the EXT4 file-systems would yield a plethora of errors and ultimately not recoverable. Besides the fact of having to either recover from a backup image or reinstall from scratch each time, making it more complex was seeing this behavior even before EXT4 file-system changes were merged for the 5.12 cycle and they tended to be on the mundane side anyhow -- likely indicating a problem elsewhere in the kernel and not something specific to EXT4, just that many of my test systems are using EXT4.
