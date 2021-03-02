Kernel: LVFS/Fwupd, Btrfs, and Gallium Nine LVFS Serves Up 25 Million Firmware/BIOS Updates To Linux Users - Phoronix It was just this past September that LVFS served its 20 millionth firmware file to Linux users updating their system BIOS or device firmware using Fwupd while this week the Linux Vendor Firmware Service crossed the 25 million milestone! LVFS/Fwupd lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat relayed the news that LVFS has now served more than 25 million firmware files to Linux users. Considering just a few years ago it was difficult updating your system BIOS under Linux and most hardware vendors wouldn't even consider offering firmware updates for Linux, this is an incredible accomplishment.

Btrfs: Resolving the logical-resolve · Marcos' Blog Tools like fsck and smartctl are usually used when something bad happens on your disk. But, what if such tools have a problem and also need to be fixed? Well, that’s what we are going to see today. [...] An astute reader would think that we can get wrong mount points too, like a bind mount that points to a directory within our desired mount point. This was fixed by the commit mentioned in a previous post. [...] The package btrfs-progs v5.10 already contains the fixes pointed in this post, so make sure to upgrade your package in order to have a working logical-resolve.

Gallium Nine Still Seeing Improvements In 2021 For Direct3D 9 Within Mesa - Phoronix While VKD3D has been receiving much attention these days for implementing Direct3D 9/10/11 atop the Vulkan API that can be consumed in a driver agnostic manner, Gallium Nine as a D3D9 state tracker going back years for Mesa continues to receive new work too.

Offline Update Arrives in KDE Neon (Unstable Edition) The team announced the immediate availability of the offline update feature in the KDE Neon unstable edition. Here's how it works.