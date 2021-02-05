Microsoft Security Issues and Blame-Shifting
Microsoft: Chinese Cyberspies Used 4 Exchange Server Flaws to Plunder Emails
Microsoft Corp. today released software updates to plug four security holes that attackers have been using to plunder email communications at companies that use its Exchange Server products. The company says all four flaws are being actively exploited as part of a complex attack chain deployed by a previously unidentified Chinese cyber espionage group.
Microsoft Says Chinese Hackers Responsible for Exchange Attacks [Ed: Microsoft puts back doors in its products but is now blaming China for taking advantage of those. Microsoft: our back doors aren't always exploited; when they are, we'll resort to xenophobia and blame the Chinese (not those who put the back doors there).]
Payroll/HR Giant PrismHR Hit by Ransomware?
PrismHR, a company that sells technology used by other firms to help more than 80,000 small businesses manage payroll, benefits, and human resources, has suffered what appears to be an ongoing ransomware attack that is disrupting many of its services.
Malicious NPM Packages Steal Linux and Unix Password Files of Amazon, Slack, and More [Ed: Microsoft is delivering spyware and malware, but media doesn't name the real culprit (as if Microsoft doesn't exist when that does not suit Microsoft)]
