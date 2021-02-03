Language Selection

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of March 2021 09:43:38 PM
Red Hat
  • Why it's time to stop setting SELinux to Permissive or Disabled

    Given the kerfuffle that has been CentOS lately, and the number of inevitable forks that will rise out of the ashes, there will probably be a large percentage of admins migrating to, or finally deploying, a Linux distribution based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux in some form or fashion. It may be Rocky Linux or AlmaLinux. It may be that you stick with CentOS Stream, or even purchase a license for Red Hat Enterprise Linux. If you're a non-profit or another eligible organization, you might qualify for RHEL for Open Source Infrastructure.

    No matter which route you take, you'll be using a solid Linux distribution with serious security systems in place.

    However... It's such a powerful word, "however." It stops all natural flow of the narrative to make you wonder just what comes next.

    You wait, and you wait, and you wait.

    Until the inevitable: SELinux.

  • 13 challenges creating an open, scalable, and secure serverless platform

    Serverless is the natural evolution of cloud computing. In essence, serverless comes down to two main features: (1) you “pay by the drink” for all computing resources and (2) you get more fine-grained scaling than you would from larger workloads. However, taking full advantage of this extended computing model requires developers to restructure apps and services into components that can scale down to zero when not needed.

    Microservices architectures are a step in the correct direction. And Kubernetes (K8s) as a platform for running microservices is a promising and popular concrete implementation of a core infrastructure for managing containers, which are used to run microservices. However, Kubernetes by itself is not sufficient to meet the needs of serverless workloads, and the layers on top of the base platform do not need to be reinvented by all. Enter Knative in 2019 as a common serverless layer on top of K8s.

  • Why developers should centralize their security

    Current security challenges are forcing developers to implement increasing amounts of security measures to provide safe environments for customers on online sites. Adding security measures such as MFA, 2FA, and even reCAPTCHA to increase security can have a negative impact on customer loyalty. How do you ensure fraud is not committed while also making it easy for the customer to use the site or buy a product?

  • Red Hat Adds Common Criteria Certification for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
  • rpminspect-1.3.1 released

    rpminspect 1.3.1 is now available. I was actually preparing to release rpminspect 1.3, which I did, but a bug was found by Fedora QA in the 1.3 release after I already made it. So I just did a 1.3.1 followup to fix that issue. You will 1.3.1 in the Fedora and EPEL repos, but 1.3 is posted as a release on the GitHub project page.

    In addition to the usual collection of bug fixes and enhancements, this release also expands the GitHub Actions CI coverage. It builds and runs the test suite on the latest Fedora stable release, Debian testing, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE Leap, CentOS 8, CentOS 7, and Gentoo. Gentoo is the newest one. I have had to disable OpenSUSE Tumbleweed and Arch Linux. I also disabled Fedora rawhide for the moment because I could not get anything to pass there. I plan to check these out again and enable the ones that work. If there are other platforms you would like to see in the CI workflow, let me know.

  • Red Hat Introduces Latest Update to Red Hat Process Automation

    The goal of Red Hat Process Automation has always been to empower enterprise business and IT users to collaborate, successfully document, simulate, manage, automate, and monitor business processes and decisions. We are excited to announce the latest release of Red Hat Process Automation, which delivers new developer tooling, extended support for eventing and streaming for event-driven architectures (EDA) through integration with Apache Kafka, and new monitoring capabilities through heatmap dashboards.

    Red Hat Process Automation is an open source business automation platform that combines business process management (BPM), case management, business rules management, and resource planning. It enables IT organizations to better create, manage, validate, and deploy business processes, cases, and business rules. Red Hat Process Automation also uses a centralized repository where all resources are stored. This allows for consistency, transparency, and the ability to audit across the business. The latest release of the platform introduces and expands on a number of key capabilities.

  • SAP HANA 2.0 Certified on RHEL 8.2 and 7.9: Top 5 reasons why you should care

    The shift to using SAP S/4HANA drives standardization towards SAP’s in-memory database (SAP HANA) on Linux. With SAP HANA, both transactional and analytical data workloads are served from the same in-memory database, eliminating the need for separate data systems. However, to deliver the horsepower needed to serve these demanding data workloads, picking the right operating system that can best utilize the underlying hardware resources is essential.

    When deploying mission-critical enterprise workloads on SAP HANA, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) is the de-facto standard for many customers. We are excited to announce that SAP HANA 2.0 is certified on RHEL 8.2 and 7.9. Customers may find further details at SAP Note 2235581.

  • IBM's Arranged OpenShift-Power Marriage Eyes Hybrid Cloud Crown | Data Center Knowledge

    New Power-based hardware appliance for IBM cloud on-prem ships with Red Hat's container orchestration platform. Power Systems, IaaS expand OpenShift support.

  • Red Hat's survey results on the state of enterprise open-source software | ZDNet

    After all, as Red Hat president and CEO Paul Cormier, pointed out, "Open source has solidified itself as an innovation engine for the software industry. The technology trends that you see changing how we work and do business were born in open source -- enterprise Linux, cloud computing, edge and Internet of Things (IoT), containers, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, and DevOps." It's all open source, all the time.

    It's not just what we think of as IT. Thanks to the power of open source, which combines collaboration, transparency, and the belief that the best idea can come from anywhere, we've been able to come up with COVID-19 vaccines in mere months instead of years.

    But where exactly is open-source software being used? Infrastructure modernization, which is a fancy way of saying replacing the last proprietary operating systems in servers and data centers, remains at 64%, open-source software's top use.

today's howtos

  • How to install Kali Linux 2021.1

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2021.1.

  • Arch Linux: Full Installation Guide - A complete tutorial/walkthrough in one video!

    "I run Arch!" You hear everyone else saying it, now you can say it too! In this video, we'll go through the process of setting up Arch Linux from scratch. It'll start at the command-line, and we'll build the installation all the way up to a full desktop environment!

  • How To Set Up Redis as a Cache for MySQL with PHP on Ubuntu 20.04

    Redis is an open-source and in-memory data structure store that can be used for caching, real-time analytics, searching, and machine learning. Integrate Redis with PHP and MySQL will improve your application performance because Redis stores data in RAM. You can use it with databases like MySQL or MariaDB. Redis provides a mechanism to cache your queries. For example, when a user requests your application page the first time, a MySQL query is performed on the server, and Redis caches this query to RAM. When another user requests the same page, you don’t need to query the database again.

  • 7 Ways to Customize Cinnamon Desktop in Linux

    Linux Mint is one the best Linux distributions for beginners. Especially Windows users that want to switch to Linux, will find its flagship Cinnamon desktop environment very familiar. Cinnamon gives a traditional desktop experience and many users like it as it is. It doesn’t mean you have to content with what it provides. Cinnamon provides several ways for customizing the desktop.

  • How to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install the Brave Beta Browser on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on Linux Mint 20.1.

Security Patches and Bugs

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind), Debian (adminer, grub2, spip, and wpa), Mageia (openjpeg2, wpa_supplicant, and xterm), openSUSE (avahi, bind, firefox, ImageMagick, java-1_8_0-openjdk, nodejs10, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (container-tools:1.0, container-tools:2.0, grub2, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), SUSE (bind, gnome-autoar, grub2, and nodejs8), and Ubuntu (python2.7 and wpa).

  • Now-fixed Linux kernel vulnerabilities enabled local privilege escalation (CVE-2021-26708)

    The vulnerabilities could be exploited for local privilege escalation, as confirmed in experiments on Fedora 33 Server. The vulnerabilities, known together as CVE-2021-26708, have received a CVSS v3 base score of 7.0 (high severity). These vulnerabilities result from race conditions that were implicitly added with virtual socket multi-transport support. They appeared in Linux kernel version 5.5 in November 2019. The vulnerable kernel drivers (CONFIG_VSOCKETS and CONFIG_VIRTIO_VSOCKETS) are shipped as kernel modules in all major GNU/Linux distributions. The vulnerable modules are automatically loaded when an AF_VSOCK socket is created. This ability is available to unprivileged users.

  • Researchers discover and patch Linux kernel vulnerabilities | 2021-03-03

GNU Denemo 2.5

  • denemo @ Savannah: Release 2.5 out now.
    New Features 

    MusicXML export 
        Supports export of multi-movement scores 
    Support for Musical Sketches 
        Cut selection as sketch 
    Support for LilyPond 2.20.0 
    Menu Navigation from Keyboard enabled 
    Comments in Lyric verses 

Bug Fixes 
    Various fixes in MusicXML import 
    Various fixes in LilyPond import 
    Wrong Keyboard Shortcuts on MacOS
  • GNU Denemo 2.5 Is Released

    GNU Denemo version 2.4.0. This is not the new version, this is the previous version. The graphical is basically identical to the new version. GNU Denemo is a very specialized program for music notation. It has most of the bases in that area covered, thought he user-interface is a bit clunky to work with. The latest 2.5.0 release brings support for cutting selections as sketches, support exporting multi-movement scores to the MusicXML format, support for comments in lyric verses and, after all these years, support for menu navigation using the keyboard. There's also improvements to MusicXML import, LilyPond import and a fix for keyboard shortcuts on macOS.

Canonical/Ubuntu Deal With ADLINK

