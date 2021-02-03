ADLINK Technology announced at Embedded World that it has entered into an agreement with Canonical to pre-certify ADLINK devices with the Ubuntu Linux operating system (OS) to create a complete hardware and software device offering with fully supported security and operational updates for the device lifecycle.

[...]

Ubuntu Linux is the leading Linux distribution for large embedded systems and is the most popular open source operating system for autonomous robotics and self-driving vehicles. Developed by Canonical, it provides security updates and support for each Ubuntu release.