GNU Denemo version 2.4.0. This is not the new version, this is the previous version. The graphical is basically identical to the new version.

GNU Denemo is a very specialized program for music notation. It has most of the bases in that area covered, thought he user-interface is a bit clunky to work with.

The latest 2.5.0 release brings support for cutting selections as sketches, support exporting multi-movement scores to the MusicXML format, support for comments in lyric verses and, after all these years, support for menu navigation using the keyboard.

There's also improvements to MusicXML import, LilyPond import and a fix for keyboard shortcuts on macOS.