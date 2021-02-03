today's howtos
-
How to install Kali Linux 2021.1
In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2021.1.
-
Arch Linux: Full Installation Guide - A complete tutorial/walkthrough in one video!
"I run Arch!" You hear everyone else saying it, now you can say it too! In this video, we'll go through the process of setting up Arch Linux from scratch. It'll start at the command-line, and we'll build the installation all the way up to a full desktop environment!
-
How To Set Up Redis as a Cache for MySQL with PHP on Ubuntu 20.04
Redis is an open-source and in-memory data structure store that can be used for caching, real-time analytics, searching, and machine learning. Integrate Redis with PHP and MySQL will improve your application performance because Redis stores data in RAM.
You can use it with databases like MySQL or MariaDB. Redis provides a mechanism to cache your queries. For example, when a user requests your application page the first time, a MySQL query is performed on the server, and Redis caches this query to RAM. When another user requests the same page, you don’t need to query the database again.
-
7 Ways to Customize Cinnamon Desktop in Linux
Linux Mint is one the best Linux distributions for beginners. Especially Windows users that want to switch to Linux, will find its flagship Cinnamon desktop environment very familiar.
Cinnamon gives a traditional desktop experience and many users like it as it is. It doesn’t mean you have to content with what it provides. Cinnamon provides several ways for customizing the desktop.
-
How to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How to install the Brave Beta Browser on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube
In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on Linux Mint 20.1.
-
