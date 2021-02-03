Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Drova - Forsaken Kin, Core Defense, and Proton Stuff

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 3rd of March 2021 10:26:50 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Drova - Forsaken Kin is an upcoming pixel-art RPG with 'high player agency'

    Ready to try another demo of a promising upcoming game? The developer of Drova - Forsaken Kin emailed in about their pixel-art RPG and it sounds pretty promising.

    They mention that it's a pixel art RPG that "focuses on investigative exploration and combat with high player agency", with you choosing a side in a changing world "devoured by Ether, the essence of creation itself getting out of control when an ancient threat returns". So what they're saying is the world is dynamic, it changes and you have an effect on things - something like that.

    [...]

    The developer, Just2D, mentioned how they've put "a lot of effort into Linux compatibility" so hopefully that works out well for them.

  • Top 6 New Games You Can Play With Proton Since Feb. 2021

    Valheim is a bit of a different beast in that list. It has a Linux client in the first place, but there’s apparently enough people who had trouble with it not working properly that they ended up falling back on Proton (and it looks like it works perfectly under Proton). So, do not take this as a recommendation to play the game on Proton, but simply as an alternative in case you have issues.

  • Tower Defense with deck-building 'Core Defense' set to get an expansion

    Core Defense, a positively rated tower defense game by users (and one we enjoyed) from developer ehmprah that sprinkles in a little deck-building is getting an expansion with a Beta you can try.

    Quite different to most tower defense games, as the placement of almost everything is down to you. You're building up a maze for enemy units to travel through, and then each round you pick from a set of cards that can give you new towers, abilities and more. It was a success too, earning the developer over $20K in the first week on Steam, clearly hit a mark.

  • Another Proton Experimental update is out improving VR and controllers

    Proton Experimental is the extra special testing area where new fixes and features enter the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer before going out to everyone and there's a new update out. If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to install Kali Linux 2021.1

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Kali Linux 2021.1.

  • Arch Linux: Full Installation Guide - A complete tutorial/walkthrough in one video!

    "I run Arch!" You hear everyone else saying it, now you can say it too! In this video, we'll go through the process of setting up Arch Linux from scratch. It'll start at the command-line, and we'll build the installation all the way up to a full desktop environment!

  • How To Set Up Redis as a Cache for MySQL with PHP on Ubuntu 20.04

    Redis is an open-source and in-memory data structure store that can be used for caching, real-time analytics, searching, and machine learning. Integrate Redis with PHP and MySQL will improve your application performance because Redis stores data in RAM. You can use it with databases like MySQL or MariaDB. Redis provides a mechanism to cache your queries. For example, when a user requests your application page the first time, a MySQL query is performed on the server, and Redis caches this query to RAM. When another user requests the same page, you don’t need to query the database again.

  • 7 Ways to Customize Cinnamon Desktop in Linux

    Linux Mint is one the best Linux distributions for beginners. Especially Windows users that want to switch to Linux, will find its flagship Cinnamon desktop environment very familiar. Cinnamon gives a traditional desktop experience and many users like it as it is. It doesn’t mean you have to content with what it provides. Cinnamon provides several ways for customizing the desktop.

  • How to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Toontown Rewritten on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

  • How to install the Brave Beta Browser on Linux Mint 20.1 - YouTube

    In this video, we are looking at how to install the Brave Beta Browser on Linux Mint 20.1.

Security Patches and Bugs

  • Security updates for Wednesday [LWN.net]

    Security updates have been issued by CentOS (bind), Debian (adminer, grub2, spip, and wpa), Mageia (openjpeg2, wpa_supplicant, and xterm), openSUSE (avahi, bind, firefox, ImageMagick, java-1_8_0-openjdk, nodejs10, and webkit2gtk3), Red Hat (container-tools:1.0, container-tools:2.0, grub2, and virt:rhel and virt-devel:rhel), SUSE (bind, gnome-autoar, grub2, and nodejs8), and Ubuntu (python2.7 and wpa).

  • Now-fixed Linux kernel vulnerabilities enabled local privilege escalation (CVE-2021-26708)

    The vulnerabilities could be exploited for local privilege escalation, as confirmed in experiments on Fedora 33 Server. The vulnerabilities, known together as CVE-2021-26708, have received a CVSS v3 base score of 7.0 (high severity). These vulnerabilities result from race conditions that were implicitly added with virtual socket multi-transport support. They appeared in Linux kernel version 5.5 in November 2019. The vulnerable kernel drivers (CONFIG_VSOCKETS and CONFIG_VIRTIO_VSOCKETS) are shipped as kernel modules in all major GNU/Linux distributions. The vulnerable modules are automatically loaded when an AF_VSOCK socket is created. This ability is available to unprivileged users.

  • Researchers discover and patch Linux kernel vulnerabilities | 2021-03-03

GNU Denemo 2.5

  • denemo @ Savannah: Release 2.5 out now.
    New Features 

    MusicXML export 
        Supports export of multi-movement scores 
    Support for Musical Sketches 
        Cut selection as sketch 
    Support for LilyPond 2.20.0 
    Menu Navigation from Keyboard enabled 
    Comments in Lyric verses 

Bug Fixes 
    Various fixes in MusicXML import 
    Various fixes in LilyPond import 
    Wrong Keyboard Shortcuts on MacOS
  • GNU Denemo 2.5 Is Released

    GNU Denemo version 2.4.0. This is not the new version, this is the previous version. The graphical is basically identical to the new version. GNU Denemo is a very specialized program for music notation. It has most of the bases in that area covered, thought he user-interface is a bit clunky to work with. The latest 2.5.0 release brings support for cutting selections as sketches, support exporting multi-movement scores to the MusicXML format, support for comments in lyric verses and, after all these years, support for menu navigation using the keyboard. There's also improvements to MusicXML import, LilyPond import and a fix for keyboard shortcuts on macOS.

Canonical/Ubuntu Deal With ADLINK

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6