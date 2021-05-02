Language Selection

Sunday 2nd of May 2021
Gaming
  • Steam on Linux Gaming Marketshare Steady For April

    For those curious about the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare always as we begin a new month, Valve published their April 2021 figures overnight.

    In March the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare was 0.85%... Pretty much since Steam Play came out for running Windows games on Linux, the marketshare grew and has consistently held in the 0.8~0.9% range. It's flirted with 1% but hasn't been above that threshold in years since Steam on Linux first came out and had around a 2% marketshare albeit with a smaller overall Steam customer base at that time.

  • The Sunday Section is here for Linux and gaming fans

    Another week down, plenty of items missed that we couldn't fit in. Here's your Sunday Section going over a few random bits of news. Grab a coffee and enjoy.

    How about some Linux distribution news?

    siduction, the distribution based on Debian unstable/sid wrote a blog post to announce the death of Axel Beu. Someone who not many will know but Beu was important to siduction, as their major sponsor that made the project actually sustainable. As a result, they now need to take outside donations so they've setup a spot on Open Collective - one for the EU and the US. R.I.P Axel Beu.

    Solus, the home-grown distribution with its own Budgie desktop environment has a new development blog post up, which highlights that they've now: released Budgie 10.5.3 with plenty of bug fixes, introduced support for the GNOME 40 stack, lots of quality of life changes have also been made along with upgrades to KDE Framework 5.81.0 and Plasma 5.21.4 as well.

  • Running Steam and Windows Games on Slackware Linux without Multilib

    Few years ago, i was quite lucky to get 3 free games from Ubisoft Holiday Bundle, Assasin Creed IV: Black Flag, World in Conflict: Complete Edition, and Watch Dogs. I played Assasin Creed IV for a while under Windows in my spare time, but later on, i rarely login to my Windows machine (it's only available on my laptop, not in my other machines), so it's kinda abandoned.

    The arrival of Steam under Linux does give some inspiration, but it also comes with it's own problems. In order to install/use Steam you need to have 32 bit libraries installed. This can be achieved in Slackware by using multilib provided by Eric Hameleers, but you must be really careful when using Slackware-Current since changes in -current can break your multilib. It's not officially supported by Slackware, so you must rely on community to help your issues if you encountered them. Many people have been using this approach and it worked just fine for them. I didn't install multilib on my machines because i'm not really a hard core gamers. I just play games on my spare time and it's not my highest priority.

  • How To Install Steam on Linux Desktop | Play Your Favorite Games

    If you are a gaming and Linux enthusiast, you have probably been pondering for a long time about how to play professional games in a Linux environment. No wonder earlier gaming was a daydream on Linux distributions. But with the development of Steam, you can now smoothly play games on Linux. Steam had become available for Linux in 2013; since then, the popularity graph of Steam has been increasing. Even if you are not a gamer, you would not mind giving Steam a shot to check how it works on Linux.

    Well, how smooth and good Steam is on Linux? Can it utilize the GPU cores as Widows or Mac can? Do games buffer on Steam? If you are a newbie in Steam, a lot of questions are playing around your head. All the answers are about to end, only if you stay with the post till the end.

Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Motherboard – Part 3

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. A motherboard is the main printed circuit board (PCB) in general-purpose computers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. There’s a number of factors you’ll need to bear in mind when selecting a refurbished mini PC. For such a small chassis, you’d expect to see some lack of connectivity or compromises due to its size. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021

This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment. On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup - Fedora 34, elementary OS 6 Beta and More

Here's a quick recap from this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (Week Ending May 2, 2021). Have a quick read. Read more

Meet Enve: An Open Source 2D Animation Software

Enve is a cross-platform application that allows you to create vector animations and raster animations. You can even use audio and video files for creating your animation. Enve is open-source software using GPL 3 license. It is available for Linux, macOS and Windows. Read more

