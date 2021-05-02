Games: Steam and More
Steam on Linux Gaming Marketshare Steady For April
For those curious about the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare always as we begin a new month, Valve published their April 2021 figures overnight.
In March the Steam on Linux gaming marketshare was 0.85%... Pretty much since Steam Play came out for running Windows games on Linux, the marketshare grew and has consistently held in the 0.8~0.9% range. It's flirted with 1% but hasn't been above that threshold in years since Steam on Linux first came out and had around a 2% marketshare albeit with a smaller overall Steam customer base at that time.
The Sunday Section is here for Linux and gaming fans
Another week down, plenty of items missed that we couldn't fit in. Here's your Sunday Section going over a few random bits of news. Grab a coffee and enjoy.
How about some Linux distribution news?
siduction, the distribution based on Debian unstable/sid wrote a blog post to announce the death of Axel Beu. Someone who not many will know but Beu was important to siduction, as their major sponsor that made the project actually sustainable. As a result, they now need to take outside donations so they've setup a spot on Open Collective - one for the EU and the US. R.I.P Axel Beu.
Solus, the home-grown distribution with its own Budgie desktop environment has a new development blog post up, which highlights that they've now: released Budgie 10.5.3 with plenty of bug fixes, introduced support for the GNOME 40 stack, lots of quality of life changes have also been made along with upgrades to KDE Framework 5.81.0 and Plasma 5.21.4 as well.
Running Steam and Windows Games on Slackware Linux without Multilib
Few years ago, i was quite lucky to get 3 free games from Ubisoft Holiday Bundle, Assasin Creed IV: Black Flag, World in Conflict: Complete Edition, and Watch Dogs. I played Assasin Creed IV for a while under Windows in my spare time, but later on, i rarely login to my Windows machine (it's only available on my laptop, not in my other machines), so it's kinda abandoned.
The arrival of Steam under Linux does give some inspiration, but it also comes with it's own problems. In order to install/use Steam you need to have 32 bit libraries installed. This can be achieved in Slackware by using multilib provided by Eric Hameleers, but you must be really careful when using Slackware-Current since changes in -current can break your multilib. It's not officially supported by Slackware, so you must rely on community to help your issues if you encountered them. Many people have been using this approach and it worked just fine for them. I didn't install multilib on my machines because i'm not really a hard core gamers. I just play games on my spare time and it's not my highest priority.
How To Install Steam on Linux Desktop | Play Your Favorite Games
If you are a gaming and Linux enthusiast, you have probably been pondering for a long time about how to play professional games in a Linux environment. No wonder earlier gaming was a daydream on Linux distributions. But with the development of Steam, you can now smoothly play games on Linux. Steam had become available for Linux in 2013; since then, the popularity graph of Steam has been increasing. Even if you are not a gamer, you would not mind giving Steam a shot to check how it works on Linux.
Well, how smooth and good Steam is on Linux? Can it utilize the GPU cores as Widows or Mac can? Do games buffer on Steam? If you are a newbie in Steam, a lot of questions are playing around your head. All the answers are about to end, only if you stay with the post till the end.
