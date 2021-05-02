Language Selection

Sunday 2nd of May 2021
HowTos
  • How To Install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server in a language-agnostic way. It can use as a free alternative to pusher.com services. Centrifugo supports WebSocket and SockJS. Websocket or SockJS connections from application clients (from web browsers or other environments like iOS/Android apps). When you need to deliver an event to your clients in real-time you publish it to Centrifugo API and Centrifugo then broadcasts the event to all connected clients interested in this event (i.e. clients subscribed to the event channel). In other words – this is a user-facing PUB/SUB server.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Centrifugo on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) server. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • 5 ways to use the move command in Linux - LateWeb.Info

    In this article, you will learn 5 common uses of mv command in Linux. The mv command is not only used for moving files but also for renaming files. However there’s more that you can do with this utility command.

  • Docker Commands for Managing Container Lifecycle (Definitive Guide)

    Knowing the various states of the Docker Container is essential for any serious Docker user.

    I'll explain the container lifecycle and then show the Docker commands for each stage of the lifecycle.

    But before you learn all those things, let's revisit the concept of the container once more.

  • Delete UEFI boot entry – Remove Unwanted UEFI Entries on Linux using efibootmgr

    This is quick guide howto remove unwanted UEFI entries on Linux using efibootmgr.

    Sometimes just efibootmgr commands are enough to remove UEFI entries, but some UEFIs need EFI System partition modifications or all UEFI entries are regenerated on reboot.

  • How to select all text in qutebrowser using Ctrl+A | Hund

    This is really not a complicated thing to do, but it took me a while to figure out how to bind the command vvG to a key like Ctrl+A.



Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Motherboard – Part 3

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. A motherboard is the main printed circuit board (PCB) in general-purpose computers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. There’s a number of factors you’ll need to bear in mind when selecting a refurbished mini PC. For such a small chassis, you’d expect to see some lack of connectivity or compromises due to its size. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021

This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment. On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup - Fedora 34, elementary OS 6 Beta and More

Here's a quick recap from this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (Week Ending May 2, 2021). Have a quick read. Read more

Meet Enve: An Open Source 2D Animation Software

Enve is a cross-platform application that allows you to create vector animations and raster animations. You can even use audio and video files for creating your animation. Enve is open-source software using GPL 3 license. It is available for Linux, macOS and Windows. Read more

