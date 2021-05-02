today's howtos
How To Install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server in a language-agnostic way. It can use as a free alternative to pusher.com services. Centrifugo supports WebSocket and SockJS. Websocket or SockJS connections from application clients (from web browsers or other environments like iOS/Android apps). When you need to deliver an event to your clients in real-time you publish it to Centrifugo API and Centrifugo then broadcasts the event to all connected clients interested in this event (i.e. clients subscribed to the event channel). In other words – this is a user-facing PUB/SUB server.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Centrifugo on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) server. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
5 ways to use the move command in Linux - LateWeb.Info
In this article, you will learn 5 common uses of mv command in Linux. The mv command is not only used for moving files but also for renaming files. However there’s more that you can do with this utility command.
Docker Commands for Managing Container Lifecycle (Definitive Guide)
Knowing the various states of the Docker Container is essential for any serious Docker user.
I'll explain the container lifecycle and then show the Docker commands for each stage of the lifecycle.
But before you learn all those things, let's revisit the concept of the container once more.
Delete UEFI boot entry – Remove Unwanted UEFI Entries on Linux using efibootmgr
This is quick guide howto remove unwanted UEFI entries on Linux using efibootmgr.
Sometimes just efibootmgr commands are enough to remove UEFI entries, but some UEFIs need EFI System partition modifications or all UEFI entries are regenerated on reboot.
How to select all text in qutebrowser using Ctrl+A | Hund
This is really not a complicated thing to do, but it took me a while to figure out how to bind the command vvG to a key like Ctrl+A.
