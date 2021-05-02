In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Centrifugo on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Centrifugo is a scalable real-time messaging server in a language-agnostic way. It can use as a free alternative to pusher.com services. Centrifugo supports WebSocket and SockJS. Websocket or SockJS connections from application clients (from web browsers or other environments like iOS/Android apps). When you need to deliver an event to your clients in real-time you publish it to Centrifugo API and Centrifugo then broadcasts the event to all connected clients interested in this event (i.e. clients subscribed to the event channel). In other words – this is a user-facing PUB/SUB server.

This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Centrifugo on an Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa) server. You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.