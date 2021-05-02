Software: 6 Best Password Managers and Released by Graeme Gott
6 Best Password Managers For Linux Desktop ( for 2021 )
KeePassXC is a free and open-source password manager. It started as a community fork of KeePassX (itself a cross-platform fork of KeePass).
It is built using Qt5 libraries, making it a multi-platform application which can be run on Linux, Windows, and macOS.
Connectagram 1.3.1 released
Added CMake buildsystem for Qt6
Tanglet 1.6.1 released
FIXED: Did not load entire English word list
FIXED: Tabs had scroll buttons
Added CMake buildsystem for Qt 6
Word list updates: French
Tanglet 1.6.1.1 released
FIXED: Mimetype not installed with CMake
