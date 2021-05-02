Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi 4, Allwinner's RISC-V SBC, and Matters of Repair
Stephen Michael Kellat: Starting May 2021
I’ve got my Raspberry Pi 4 upgraded to 21.04. So far I am liking what I am encountering. Since this is a production machine I am not willing to shift it to testing Impish Indri.
Allwinner D1 RISC-V processor SDK & Documentation
We published information about Allwinner D1 SBC and processor a few weeks ago. The news was pretty interesting as it’s the first RISC-V processor from the company, and one of the first affordable RISC-V SBC.
But all we had at the time was hardware information from a leak, or rather from China-only Allwinner developer website. But now the company has added more information to its open-source development website with the release of documentation, now only in Chinese, as well as the Allwinner D1 Tina SDK.
'It's your device, you should be able to repair it'
The law doesn't yet cover smartphones and tablets that she says are getting harder to fix. One problem is keeping older devices updated with new software.
But she hopes that some repair requirements for such devices will be introduced by 2023.
