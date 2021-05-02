In the 90th I was a student and the pager for me was something like a Star Trek Communicator, a piece of the cutting edge technology. It is fun to remember it because now I know that technologically the paging protocol is very straightforward. From the encoding perspective, the pager is not so different from the wireless doorbells that are selling now for 5$ in Aliexpress.

Bits are encoded with a frequency shift keying (FSK) modulation using 9 kHz bandwidth and 1200 bits per second speed, all this message is transmitting in about 0.5s.

Looks simple, and it really is. I will skip the details, those who are interested can read the protocol specification. It is even easy to draw all these bits with pen and paper — these protocols were simple in the past, I think nobody can do it with modern GSM or WiFi. In POCSAG messages there is no authentication, no security keys — all messages to all paging company customers are available on-air “as is”, and by the way, can be easily decoded with PC software like PDW.

How customers are receiving their messages? Every pager has its own unique ID, called CAP — Channel Access Protocol or RIC — Receiver Identification Code. All pagers from the paging provider are listening to the same frequency, let’s say, 164 MHz. If the message code is equal to the pager code, the pager saves the message and makes the loud “beep”. That’s it. It’s a one-way communication, there is no confirmation sending back, the pager has only the receiver and no transmitter at all. The logic and hardware are extremely simple, and because of that, the pager can work for more than a month from a single AAA battery. Interestingly, pagers are still in use in some countries even now — in the hospitals or emergency services, where it is important to have a portable and lightweight device with long battery life.