The lives we led before we arrived where we are now sometimes feel like a distant land full of memories we can't quite recall. And sometimes we have lived experiences that we'll just never forget. Many times those experiences teach us and help us appreciate where we are today. We may even wish for those days as we recount our past lives.

What did you do before tech? Tell us in the comments.

I did janitorial work in the university cafeteria after it closed every day, and I got extra pay cleaning it up after live gigs held there (which happened about 4 times a year). We started to clean up for the following morning after the venue was vacated about 4 am, and had to get it cleaned and set up for opening the following morning at 7 am. That was fun. I worked summers in a livestock mart in the West of Ireland, running the office, keeping the account books, minding the cash that came through. I also had stints as a barman, lecturer, and TA at a local university while I was a post-grad, and once spent a few days stocking a ship with boxes of frozen fish in a Dutch port. —Dave Neary

I was a musician in the Marine Corps, but being a bassoonist in the Corps means that you're mostly playing bass drum. After burning out, I changed to data comms for my second enlistment. —Waldo