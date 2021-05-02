today's leftovers
-
15 unusual paths to tech | Opensource.com
The lives we led before we arrived where we are now sometimes feel like a distant land full of memories we can't quite recall. And sometimes we have lived experiences that we'll just never forget. Many times those experiences teach us and help us appreciate where we are today. We may even wish for those days as we recount our past lives.
What did you do before tech? Tell us in the comments.
I did janitorial work in the university cafeteria after it closed every day, and I got extra pay cleaning it up after live gigs held there (which happened about 4 times a year). We started to clean up for the following morning after the venue was vacated about 4 am, and had to get it cleaned and set up for opening the following morning at 7 am. That was fun. I worked summers in a livestock mart in the West of Ireland, running the office, keeping the account books, minding the cash that came through. I also had stints as a barman, lecturer, and TA at a local university while I was a post-grad, and once spent a few days stocking a ship with boxes of frozen fish in a Dutch port. —Dave Neary
I was a musician in the Marine Corps, but being a bassoonist in the Corps means that you're mostly playing bass drum. After burning out, I changed to data comms for my second enlistment. —Waldo
-
Intel Proposes Calibrated Timestamps As It Works Towards Vulkan Video - Phoronix
Since the publishing of the provisional Vulkan Video specification last month, the only driver on Linux to have exposed any early Vulkan Video support is NVIDIA's Vulkan beta Linux driver. But it would appear that Intel's open-source developers are working at least towards eventually handling this video acceleration API.
Given how well Intel has been maintaining their open-source "ANV" Mesa Vulkan driver for Linux systems, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that they would likely be supporting Vulkan Video too. While they don't yet have any public implementation to showcase, a new Vulkan extension proposal this week seems to indicate they are working in that direction.
-
New Realtek Audio Support, VirtIO Sound Driver Ready To Play On Linux 5.13
While PipeWire continues garnering interest this year for improving Linux sound in user-space, the kernel's sound drivers continue to be improved upon as well and tacking on support for new devices.
On Friday the Linux 5.13 sound updates were sent out and subsequently merged to mainline. For this next kernel version there is the introduction of a VirtIO Sound driver that complies with the new VirtIO sound device specification that is part of this I/O virtualization standard. The VirtIO sound is intended for use-cases where audio is needed but device pass-through or emulation is not available or preferred.
-
This Week in Linux 149: Linux 5.12, Fedora 34, elementary OS 6, openSUSE Leap, RHEL 8.4, Pine64
On this episode of This Week in Linux, we’re going to check out the latest release of the namesake of this show, the Linux Kernel with Linux 5.12 being released. This episode is just stacked with Distro news with the release of Fedora Linux 34, the Release Candidate of openSUSE Leap 15.3, elementary OS 6 Beta has been released, and we’ll check out version 21 of Calculate Linux. That’s not all for Distro news, I did say it was stacked . . . we also got some Enterprise Distros to discuss with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.4 aka RHEL then we’ll check out the CentOS alternatives with AlmaLinux 8.4 Beta & Rocky Linux 8.3 RC. We’ve got some cool mobile hardware news this week with updates from Pine64 about the PinePhone Keyboard Addon and the PineTime SmartWatch. There’s just so much good news this week but there’s also a new Linux Backdoor Malware that was found being named RotaJakiro so we’ll talk about that. All that and much more on Your Weekly Source for Linux GNews!
-
I put all of my comics online!
There are 273 comics right now which is a lot, so I’ve added a very simple search using list.js. Here’s what it looks like.
It searches based on the title and also a few keywords I manually added, which is why “authoritative nameservers” matches the search “dns”.
I wrote a small custom search function that only matches starting at the beginning of the word, so that the search “tar” doesn’t give you “start”. It feels pretty good to use.
If you want to read the pages from the Bite Size Linux sequel I mentioned that I started writing 2 years ago and never finished, you can search for “linux2”.
[...]
But I felt a bit worried about making all the comics more easily available online because – what if I put them online and then nobody wants to buy the zines anymore?
I decided this week not to worry about that and just do it because I’m really excited about being able to easily link any comic that I want.
The zine business is going really well in general so I think it’s a lot nicer to operate with a spirit of abundance instead of a spirit of scarcity.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1431 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 16 min ago
7 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
7 hours 39 min ago
11 hours 40 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
12 hours 47 min ago
13 hours 20 sec ago