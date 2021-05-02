Changelog: Nitrux 1.4.0
We are pleased to announce the launch of Nitrux 1.4.0. This new version brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.
Nitrux 1.4.0 is available for immediate download.
