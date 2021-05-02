The 10 Best Linux Server Distributions
Linux is one of the driving factors behind today's ever-growing internet scene. In fact, over 70% of all websites are powered by Unix, with Linux taking 58% of that number. The sheer amount of features provided by Linux-based distros make them suitable for web, file, and DNS servers alongside enterprise infrastructures.
To help our readers choose the best Linux server distributions, we're outlining the top 10 options available to you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1243 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 44 min ago
6 hours 56 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 40 min ago
11 hours 41 min ago
11 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago