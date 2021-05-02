today's howtos
How to install Docker CE on Rocky Linux 8
Docker community edition is open-source software available to install on almost all popular operating systems. We can easily install various container-based software to perform various common and server-side tasks. However, to use docker, we first have to install it and here we will show how to do that in Rocky Linux.
Apart from the Community edition, Docker is available for Enterprise as well. Althouth the community edition has all the functions required to operate containers and can be used on servers and on development and test machines. If you can do without enterprise support and some management functions, then you can go for the Open-source.
How To Install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gulp is a toolkit that helps developers in the automation of painful workflow during the development. Gulp lets us automate processes and run repetitive tasks with ease. It provides a feature of piping output from one task as an input to the next.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gulp.js on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to install Crocotile 3D on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Crocotile 3D on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Things To Do After Installing Fedora 34
Fedora releases a new version in approximately every 6 months. Each now version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.
The latest stable version is currently Fedora 34, you can download it from the Fedora official website.
If you are a new Fedora user, you may be wondering about what to do after installation. The guide will help you through this part. No matter the supported Fedora version you use, you can apply everything on this list.
Rice Your Terminal With Fetch Master 6000
Fetch Master 6000 is an ASCII art "fetch" program similar to the popular Neofetch program. It offers a number of different ASCII art characters and a information box that is customizable. And the best part about it is that it is only 316 lines of code!
