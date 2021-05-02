Language Selection

  • How to install Docker CE on Rocky Linux 8

    Docker community edition is open-source software available to install on almost all popular operating systems. We can easily install various container-based software to perform various common and server-side tasks. However, to use docker, we first have to install it and here we will show how to do that in Rocky Linux.

    Apart from the Community edition, Docker is available for Enterprise as well. Althouth the community edition has all the functions required to operate containers and can be used on servers and on development and test machines. If you can do without enterprise support and some management functions, then you can go for the Open-source.

  • How To Install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gulp.js on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Gulp is a toolkit that helps developers in the automation of painful workflow during the development. Gulp lets us automate processes and run repetitive tasks with ease. It provides a feature of piping output from one task as an input to the next.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Gulp.js on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How to install Crocotile 3D on a Chromebook

    Today we are looking at how to install Crocotile 3D on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

    This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

  • Things To Do After Installing Fedora 34

    Fedora releases a new version in approximately every 6 months. Each now version is supported with updates for 13 months in total. The distribution is a good place to get the latest stable software and technologies consistently.

    The latest stable version is currently Fedora 34, you can download it from the Fedora official website.

    If you are a new Fedora user, you may be wondering about what to do after installation. The guide will help you through this part. No matter the supported Fedora version you use, you can apply everything on this list.

  • Rice Your Terminal With Fetch Master 6000

    Fetch Master 6000 is an ASCII art "fetch" program similar to the popular Neofetch program. It offers a number of different ASCII art characters and a information box that is customizable. And the best part about it is that it is only 316 lines of code!

Run Linux on Refurbished Mini PCs – Motherboard – Part 3

If you need a fast computer but don’t have much to spend, consider picking up an off-lease refurbished system. These PCs are a few years old and have seen some use, but they are often heavily discounted and offer a lot of bang for your buck. A motherboard is the main printed circuit board (PCB) in general-purpose computers and other expandable systems. It holds and allows communication between many of the crucial electronic components of a system, such as the central processing unit (CPU) and memory, and provides connectors for other peripherals. There’s a number of factors you’ll need to bear in mind when selecting a refurbished mini PC. For such a small chassis, you’d expect to see some lack of connectivity or compromises due to its size. Read more

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 2nd, 2021

This week has been very interesting with the release of the Fedora Linux 34 operating system, GNOME 40’s landing in Solus’ repositories, another major Plasma Mobile update, as well as the arrival of the Budgie 10.5.3 desktop environment. On top of that, there were new releases of the GNU Linux-libre kernel, MusE digital audio workstation, KaOS Linux distribution, as well as news about GNOME’s GUADEC 2021 conference and the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) release. You can enjoy these and much more in the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for May 2nd, 2021. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup - Fedora 34, elementary OS 6 Beta and More

Here's a quick recap from this week's DebugPoint.com weekly roundup (Week Ending May 2, 2021). Have a quick read. Read more

Meet Enve: An Open Source 2D Animation Software

Enve is a cross-platform application that allows you to create vector animations and raster animations. You can even use audio and video files for creating your animation. Enve is open-source software using GPL 3 license. It is available for Linux, macOS and Windows. Read more

